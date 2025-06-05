Amaechi Explains His Disgust For Tinubu

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that he informed President Bola Tinubu from the onset of the 2023 election campaign that he would not back or vote for him.

Speaking during a lecture in Abuja on Saturday to commemorate his 60th birthday, Amaechi explained that his decision was based on concerns over Tinubu’s ability to lead Nigeria effectively.

Amaechi said: “I told Tinubu in Yola, I will not support you; I will not work for you. I did not work for him; I did not vote for him. It was the issue of capacity.”

He went on to criticize the motivations behind some voting patterns in the country.

“Some of us who are here are also those who vote on an ethnic or religious basis. Innocent, uneducated people are manipulated to vote based on ethnicity and religion — that’s why we are here.

“When we leave here, we go to plot to go and grab power; no Nigerian leader cares for you,” he added.

On political coalitions, Amaechi suggested aligning with the opposition if it offers a path out of the country’s current challenges.

Speaking further, he accused the present administration of deepening poverty through corruption. “The current government is weaponising poverty by stealing the money they should have used to build hospitals and schools. The benefit of the fuel subsidy removal is in their pockets.