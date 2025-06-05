Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs Gifts 5,000-Seater AuditoriumTo Baptist College Of Theology, Obinze 

To the glory of God, the newly completed 5,000-seater auditorium gift to the Baptist College of Theology, Obinze, has been formally commissioned and handed over from me to the institution.

What began as a quiet act of obedience has now become a sanctuary for worship, a centre for learning, and a training ground for leadership.

Overall, it is a declaration of faith in the future of theological education in Nigeria and beyond.

I am deeply grateful to Rev. Dr. Israel Akanji, President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, for leading the commissioning with such grace and spiritual depth.

I also acknowledge Dr. Dawari George, Chairman of the College’s Board of Governors, for his steadfast leadership and unwavering commitment to the vision of the institution.

My heartfelt appreciation extends to the College leadership, faculty, board, and graduating students for the honour of sharing this significant moment together; including the pleasant surprise of seeing the facility named after me. Thank you.

To my dear friends, esteemed chiefs, valued business associates, and my colleagues at Moni Pulo Limited, La Sien Bottling Company, and the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation thank you for standing with me, travelling great distances, and sharing in this mission of faith and service.

To the kind and generous people of Obinze, I am truly honoured by the conferment of the title Ezi Enyi 1 of Umuanunu.

I will always treasure it as a lasting symbol of friendship rooted in love, faith, and shared purpose. May this auditorium be used to the glory of God and serve to raise generations who will carry the Gospel with courage, wisdom, and compassion.