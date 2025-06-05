Gov. Fubara Destined To Be Governor – Apst. Olakinde

…Says, Reconciling With FCT Minister Highly Probable

A renowned Port Harcourt based prophet of God and General Overseer of Christ Laughter Deliverance Ministry Elelenwo, Apostle Olajide Emmanuel Olakunle renowned for his prophecies on political issues in the country particularly Rivers State, recently said that Governor Similaiye Fubara GSSRS was destined to be the Governor of Rivers State and nobody can stop him.

“According to the apostle, Governor Similaiye Fubara will bounce back to Rivers State Government House and will complete his two tenures after reconciling with the FCT minister to form strong alliance that will be beneficial to Rivers State.

The clergy also alleged that Governor Fubara was misled by the FCT minister’s political adversaries, because he undermined the political clout of the FCT minister.

“God showed me that the FCT minister is destined by God to achieve great milestone in politics irrespective of his oppositions this is why he often emerge victorious in any political battles he faces”

The prophet also mentioned that the chieftains of the People Democratic Party PDP will not be formidable enough to contend with the All Progressive Party APC during the 2027 election if they don’t quickly reconcile with the FCT minister and put their hands in order.

Meanwhile, apostle Olajide warned that if President, Bola Tinubu don’t tackle the economic hardship in the country it may affect his re-election in 2027, advising also that the president should ensure that his vice, Kashim Shettima is his close ally in order not to jeopardize his chances.

Concerning the former governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai plan at the formation of political coalition aimed at challenging president Bola Tinubu will not be victorious and if he is not careful EFCC may go after him”

Meanwhile, the prophet admonished Nigerians to be patient with the president, pointing out that the country will get better, dollar rate will come down, Boko Haram menace will be resolved and the country will not experience war.