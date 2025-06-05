Turning Point In Rivers Crisiss: How Tinubu Saved Fubara

Prince Isaiah Wenenda, a civil servant in one of Rivers State’s ministries, faced disappointment on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Confident in his reputation as a sharp political analyst, he had wagered his hard-earned money with friends that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during his nationwide broadcast marking two years in office, would announce the cancellation of the six-month suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and lift the state of emergency in Rivers State.

However, Wenenda’s prediction did not come to pass. Not only did he lose his bet, but his carefully calculated forecast also fell short. He had believed that the escalating political crisis in Rivers State, coupled with mounting pressure on the President, would force a reversal of the suspension.

What Wenenda did not anticipate, though, was that despite the President’s failure to meet his expectations directly, May 29, 2025, would still mark a pivotal moment in the ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State.

It is now well known that suspended Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, publicly expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his timely intervention in the state’s festering political crisis.

Speaking at a meeting with leaders and stakeholders of the Simplified Movement in Port Harcourt on the evening of May 29, Fubara acknowledged that Tinubu’s swift action had salvaged the state from looming anarchy and paved the way for peace and reconciliation.

To understand the roots of this crisis, recall that the political turmoil in Rivers State began in October 2023, when Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike—now the Federal Capital Territory Minister—had a public fallout.

This conflict triggered impeachment threats, defections, and governance paralysis, with two parallel assemblies operating separately.

However, Fubara’s recent statement signals a turning point in this prolonged crisis.

During the meeting with the Simplified Movement leaders, Fubara emphasized that the peace and reconciliation process is already underway.

He called for forgiveness and unity, stating, “What is important is for us to have a forgiving spirit.”

He also credited President Tinubu directly, saying, “Mr. President is the one who saved the situation,” and added, “Without him, if you like protest, it wouldn’t have solved the problem.”

To gauge the citizens’ perspective on this development, we spoke with three residents of Rivers State.

Mrs. Chidinma Nwosu, a trader in the bustling Mile One, Rumuwoji Market, expressed relief: “I’m glad the governor and President Tinubu are working towards peace. As a trader, I’ve seen how the crisis has hurt businesses. I just want things to return to normal so I can provide for my family.”

Mr. Ibrah Obulor, a civil servant, shared cautious optimism: “The peace process is a step in the right direction, but we need to see tangible results.

If the governor and his predecessor can put aside their differences, it would be a huge boost for the state.”

Miss Ichechi Lawrence, a student, echoed the sentiments of many young people: “We want peace and progress in Rivers State. We’re tired of the crisis and politicking.

We want our leaders to work together for the development of the state.”

Governor Fubara’s statement underscores the significance of President Tinubu’s intervention in stabilizing Rivers State and opening a path for peace and reconciliation.

His call for forgiveness suggests a genuine willingness to move beyond past conflicts and focus on the state’s future. However, given the deep-seated nature of the crisis, the success of this peace process remains uncertain.

As the reconciliation efforts unfold, the people of Rivers State will be watching closely to see if their leaders can truly put aside their differences and work toward a brighter future.

With Fubara’s assurance that “there will be peace” and his commitment to reconciliation with Wike, there is renewed hope that Rivers State will soon return to stability and progress.

Only time will tell if this turning point will usher in a new era of peace and development for the state.