Rivers SOLAD, Ibas Reiterates Education As Cardinal Pillar Of His Administration

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has affirmed that educational development will remain a cardinal pillar of his administration.

Vice Admiral Ibas (rtd), gave this revelation while speaking at the 43rd Convocation Ceremony of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika, he maintained that the theme of the 43rd Convocation, “The University Culture in Practice: The IAUE Experience”, could not be timelier than at a time when institutions of higher learning must rise above mediocrity.

“It is heartening to see lAUE demonstrate its commitment to academic distinction, institutional maturity, and responsible governance.

A thriving university culture is one that not only teaches but transforms. It builds bridges between learning and leadership, knowledge and character. It equips young men and women not just for employment, but for purposeful citizenship.”

He further appreciated the University management for its proficiency in achieving full accreditation of more academic programs and emphasized that, “Education remains a cardinal pillar of this administration. I am pleased to note the considerable strides made under the leadership of the Acting Vice Chancellor, particularly in the areas of programme accreditation, infrastructure renewal, and institutional discipline.

l commend the university’s achievements in securing full accreditation for 47 academic programmes, successfully verifying new departments, and implementing the NUC’s Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards. These represent not just compliance but vision.

The Administrator further called on the new 2,887 first-degree graduands and 1,492 postgraduate degree awardees, to uphold the positive values instilled in them by the university and the unquenchable thirst for knowledge.

“I urge the student body to rise above distractions and embrace the deeper call of education to become builders of a better society.

We will not tolerate cultism, fraud, harassment or any form of indiscipline in our tertiary institutions. Together, let us uphold zero tolerance for academic and social misconduct,” he stressed.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, represented by Prof. Bolaji Babatunde, who was awarded a Doctor of Letters, noted that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of specialized universities including Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Osun State; Federal University of Environment and Technology, Rivers State, Federal University of Technology and Environmental Science, Ekiti State and as upgraded 38 Federal and State Technical Colleges across the country.

The Ag. Vice Chancellor of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Prof. Okechuku Onuchuku, emphasized the theme was chosen to highlight the need to go beyond just academic accomplishments but also to embrace cherished traditions and intellectual values for which great universities are known and celebrated.

“Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has come of age, and it is time to prove to our stakeholders and development partners that this institution is moving in a positive direction as a proof of our maturity in all facets of academic and administrative activities.

“I urge you to celebrate… but remember that today’s celebration will precede new beginning in your career and personal life.

You must prove to the world that you truly deserve the certificates and prizes”, he stressed. He noted that from the 1,492 postgraduate graduands, 306 are PhD, 812 Masters and 374 Postgraduate Diploma. while out of the 2,887 first degree graduands, 4 are first class, 403 second class upper, 2,030 second class lower and 450 are third class.