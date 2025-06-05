PHEDC Hangs Patients’ Lives On Balance At Rivers Teaching Hospital

Activities at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), Port Harcourt, was grounded on Wednesday, June 4, following a power cut by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) over a ₦10 million electricity tariff dispute.

The decision of the PHEDC to disconnect the institution was so sudden and unexpected, as the hospital management had only on 31 May paid ₦15 million of a ₦25 million bill.

The Convener of Citizens Light of Hope, a Nonprofit Organization, Festus Ovunda Dikeocha, has described the move as insensitive, callous and deliberate attempt by PHEDC to kill innocent citizens following the number of lives that were put at risk as a result of the power cut.

According to him, institutions such as hospitals should be better considered by electricity providers in recognition of the humanitarian services they provide to the public.

“I am aware that out of a bill of ₦25 million for the month of May, ₦15million has already been paid by the management of RSUTH, so why would PHECD still go ahead and cut the light without consideration of the citizens that depend on light in the hospital. And also considering the widespread hardship being experienced by all.

He further appealed to the Federal Government institutions that provide critical services such as teaching hospital’s electricity supply should be subsidized. “Most of the hospitals are migrated to band A, and that astronomically increased the bill by over 300%, yet hospital such as RSUTH faithfully pays over 80% of her monthly bill, despite the precarious supply of poor electricity supply from PHED which is far below band A bill and yet PHED consistently brings bills equivalent to band A for which the hospital has been making complaints.

An inside source who wished to remain anonymous further claimes that, after the hospital management met with PHED and 15Million naira was paid, the next day the hospital received a disconnection notice and PHED within 48hours of the notice went ahead to disconnect the hospital despite an interface with the Rivers State Ministry of Power and an understanding not to disconnect was reached.

He noted that, while disconnecting, there were so many patients on the operating table, and you know they need light. Stressing, this is quit unfortunate that PHEDC will hold at ransom an institution that provides critical services to the people of Rivers State irrespective of fact that RSUTH is not profit-driven and have always fulfilled their obligations to pay their bills, he stressed.