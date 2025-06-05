Allow Fubara To Implement Rivers Budget, NCSU Urges Tinubu

The Nigeria Civil Service Union(NCSU) says it is not happy and delighted that the 2025 Appropriation Bill of Rivers State is being handled and considered for approval by the National Assembly following its presentation to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a result of the state of emergency in the State, contending, however, that it would need the budget to be implemented by the elected Governor of the State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

The Rivers State Chairman of NCSU, Comrade Chukwuka Richman Osumah, who gave the indication in an interview in Port Harcourt, said it is unfortunate that the political situation in the State has degenerated to that abysmal level, while the State has found herself at that critical juncture in her history, and appealed to President Tinubu to quickly restore democracy in the State, to enable the elected Governor Fubara to oversee and implement the budget in accordance with democratic principles and tenets.

He noted that this appeal has become imperative in the sense that Rivers State is not a no man’s land or a State, which could easily be shoved aside in the comity of States in the country, and a State where anything goes, because of the seeming docility of her people, contending that the people of the State are entitled to enjoy the dividends of democracy as well as the good things which flow with democratic governance.

Osumah emphasized that it is now time for the Sole Administrator of the State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas(rtd) to bring to the reconciliation table the suspended Governor, the suspended members of the State House of Assembly and other critical stakeholders in the State, with a view to reconciling all aggrieved and feuding parties, saying, that is the major and paramount assignment given to the administrator by the President, and not necessarily to execute and carry out projects in the State.

He said the move by the administrator to commence renovation work at the State Secretariat Complex as well as attend to the welfare needs of civil servants is a laudable and bold step, but noted that that alone is not enough to bring about the much-needed peace, reconciliation and stability in the State.

The labour leader applauded the move by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike to reconcile with Governor Fubara, saying, the gesture is the needed tonic to move the State forward, and to put to rest the political crisis that has unequivocally impeded and stalled progress and development of the State.

While appealing to the Minister to be open-handed, open-minded and open-hearted in the reconciliation process, Osumah said the former Governor needs to pride himself as someone who has given Rivers State a good, valuable and inestimable gift in the person of Governor Fubara, contending that within two years in office, the suspended Governor had proved beyond doubt that he is a sellable political product, as his administration had shown glimpses of good things ahead for the people and the State.

According to him, Governor Fubara is a good product which Chief Wike gave to Rivers people, and the Minister must be proud of this fact. He described Governor Fubara as a reliable, dependable, trustworthy and peaceful political figure that can never be taken for granted.