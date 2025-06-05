Wike Urges Ighodalo To Accept A’Court Verdict On Edo Election

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the September 2024 governorship election in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, to accept the Court of Appeal judgement on the poll.

The Appeal Court affirmed the victory of Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the gubernatorial election on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Wike, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, urged Ighodalo to accept the court’s verdict for the interest of Edo State.

“Accept the judgment and allow the sleeping dogs of the election to lie,” the minister stated.

Wike also congratulated Okpebholo and urged the governor to commit to serving the people of Edo State.

He described the judgement as “a further confirmation of the mandate freely and genuinely given” to Okpebholo by the people of Edo State.

The minister enjoined the governor to remain focused and committed to good governance and provision of dividends of democracy to the people.

Wike added: “I have watched him since he assumed office and I can say that he has been doing well for Edo and its people. “For me, I believe in him, and I am confident that his government will have a sustainable impact on Edo State.”