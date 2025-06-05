Rivers Women Celebrate Fubara’s Second-Year Anniversary With Thanksgiving

Rivers women, under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for SIM, have celebrated the second year anniversary of Gov. Siminalayi Fubara with praise and thanksgiving.

The women, who gathered at the Ecumenical Center, Port Harcourt on Thursday, May 29, 2025 said that no matter the prevailing circumstances in the State, Gov. Fubara has shown great capacity in leadership and deserves to be celebrated.

They emphasised that their gathering is to thank God for what He has done through Gov. Fubara and the expected restoration and peace within the State.

They commended Rivers people and all Nigerians who have been standing by the governor and Rivers people all through these trying times and assured that it is now time for peace, reconciliation and restoration.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Dr. Mrs. Queen Idanyingi Karibi Botoye noted that the women have been consistently praying for the State and its leaders. She urged the leaders to put their differences behind and think about the people first and come together to advance the interest of the State. The women assured that their prayers will continue until God restores the glory of the State and ensures greater harmony amongst its leaders and people.