Gov Fubara Worships At Salvation Ministries To Usher In New Month

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Sunday, June 1, 2025, joined worshippers at the headquarters of Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, to usher in the new month with thanksgiving and praise.

The service, led by the General Overseer, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, was themed “Miracle Working Praise”, drawing inspiration from Exodus 15:11. Pastor Ibiyeomie emphasized that praise is a powerful spiritual tool that attracts the presence of God and unlocks divine intervention in all circumstances.

He noted that beyond divine presence, praise provokes supernatural prosperity, promotion, and the raising of spiritual giants.

The cleric also stressed the transformative power of words in shaping the realities believers experience, urging the congregation to engage in positive confessions grounded in faith.

Governor Fubara, who worshipped alongside several dignitaries, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to begin the month in God’s presence and prayed for peace, progress, and divine direction for Rivers State.

Among those in his entourage were Senator Adawari Michael Pepple, Secretary to the State Government Chief Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Chief Ambrose Nwuzi, Hon. Fubara Hart, Ambassador Oji Ngofa, Chief Mike Elechi, Mr. Herbert Miller, Barr. Hanny Woko, Chief Robinson Nnam Ewor, Mr. Chris Onyiri, Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, and Chief Theodore Georgewill. The atmosphere was filled with high praise and spirited worship, as congregants declared June a month of divine turnaround and blessings.