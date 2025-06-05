FG Declares Two Days Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, 2025, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Minister in a statement signed by Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, and dated June 2, 2025, congratulated all Muslim faithful both in Nigeria and the Diaspora on the special occasion.

“I congratulate all Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion of Eid-ul-Adha,” Dr. Tunji-Ojo said.

He urged Muslims to reflect on the values of sacrifice and unwavering faith as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him), encouraging the faithful to use the festive period to offer prayers for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

“We call on the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria,” the Minister stated.

Speaking further, Dr. Tunji-Ojo assured Nigerians that the ongoing reforms and people-centered initiatives being implemented under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda are geared toward placing the country firmly on the path of growth and progress.

“The people-oriented reforms and initiatives carried out, in furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s Administration, are to restore Nigeria on the path of progress,” he said.

While extending his best wishes to the Muslim community, the Minister also called on all Nigerians to support the administration’s vision for a better and greater Nigeria. “Let us all join hands with the present administration in its efforts to restore the glory of Nigeria as a great nation,” he added.