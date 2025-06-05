I Was A Military Gov Of Ondo At 42 Years, Those Who Are Decamping Should Calm Down – Bode George

Chief Bode George urges politicians who are considering joining the ruling party to exercise restraint and caution in an impassioned interview, reminding them of the harsh lessons Nigeria’s political elite has learned from the past.

Prominent chieftain and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees member Chief Olabode George has cautioned politicians who are considering defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to exercise caution.

George cautioned against rash political decisions while reflecting on his extensive experience in government in an interview with The Sun.

“At 42, I served as the military governor of Ondo State. At age 32, General Gowon assumed the role of head of state. “When Awolowo became the premier of the Western region, he was 32 years old, Obasanjo was 39, and Muritala Mohammed was 36,” he said, highlighting the importance of experience and historical perspective.

He urged the upcoming generation of political leaders to travel with humility and patience.

George dismissed the growing trend of state governors defecting to the APC as a sign of political inexperience. “Let us give them a chance, even though the majority of them are new to politics,” he said.

“There is no way a child is given pap as food that he would not rub it all over his mouth,” he said, using a proverb to explain their actions.

“I say to all those who are decamping, be calming down because when the people decide to revolt, they should not allow themselves to be consumed by the anger of the people,” he continued, issuing a severe warning. George pointed out that, as history has demonstrated, abusing the system and ignoring the masses can have disastrous results.