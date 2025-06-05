Thousands Of PDP Members Defect To APC In Akwa Ibom

In what is being described as a political earthquake in Akwa Ibom State, thousands of members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward 9 of Esit Eket Local Government Area have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The mass defection, which unfolded over the weekend, comes amid growing speculation about Governor Umo Eno’s anticipated move to the APC — a development that could further reshape the political landscape of the oil-rich state.

The defectors, led by prominent philanthropist and former local government chairmanship aspirant, Pastor Eseme Udi, were formally received into the APC in a ceremony marked by music, fanfare, and high-profile political speeches.

The event, held at the newly refurbished APC ward office in the heart of Ward 9, drew party faithful from across Esit Eket and beyond.

Our People Have Suffered Enough – Pastor Udi

Addressing the crowd, Pastor Eseme Udi delivered an impassioned speech highlighting years of political marginalization and infrastructural neglect suffered by the people of Ward 9 under the PDP’s leadership.

Our people have endured marginalisation and oppression for too long. They were simply waiting for someone to take the lead, Udi declared to loud applause.

This is not just about politics. It’s about our collective dignity, our development, and our right to be heard.

Udi emphasized that his decision to join the APC was born out of a deep conviction in the party’s vision and performance at the national level. I’ve studied the APC’s track record and I’m confident our people will be treated more fairly under its leadership.