Akwa Ibom Commissioner Resigns Over Defection Directive

The Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Sea Port, Comrade Ini Ememobong, has resigned from the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council, citing his unwillingness to defect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter addressed to Governor Pastor Umo Eno, Ememobong expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve in the administration, noting his tenure in both the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Special Duties and Ibom Deep Sea Port as “very enlightening.”

His resignation follows a directive reportedly issued by the governor, requesting political appointees unwilling to switch parties to step down from their positions.

“You have directed that any appointee who is unwilling to accompany you to switch from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress should resign,” Ememobong stated in the letter.

“Ipso facto, based on my personal conviction, I will be unable to join the All Progressives Congress.”

The former commissioner thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve and wished the administration well.

Ememobong, a known loyalist of the PDP, is a former Publicity Secretary of the party in the state and played a prominent role in past electoral campaigns. His resignation adds to growing political tremors following the governor’s recent political realignment.