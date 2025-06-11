Rep Member Slams Tinubu For Inflicting Hunger On Nigerians

Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Alexander Mascot Ikweche, has lamented that the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have deepened hunger and insecurity across the country.

Ikweche, who represents Aba North and South Federal Constituency of Abia State, however, acknowledged that infrastructural development under the Tinubu administration has outperformed that of previous administrations.

Speaking in an interview, Hon. Ikweche delivered a balanced assessment of the APC-led government’s two years in power.

He applauded key ministers like Barr. Nyesom Wike (FCT) and Dave Umahi (Works) for their visible strides in infrastructure but was critical of the overall economic direction and security situation in the country.

Ikweche did not mince words in criticizing the consequences of Tinubu’s economic policies, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira.

“When this government took over, the dollar was at around N700. Today it is at N1,620. We all know what fuel sold for before and what it is now.

“I appreciate the subsidy removal, but there should have been measures to cushion the effect. There’s hunger in the land. People are suffering. Families are struggling to eat,” he said.

Despite his concerns about economic hardship, Ikweche acknowledged infrastructure improvements, especially in Abuja. He lauded FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for bringing visible change to the capital city.

“Wike has brought value to this government. Abuja is rapidly developing. Some say he’s overbearing, but he’s working.

And when you’re working, people will see it—you don’t need to blow your trumpet,” he said.

He also noted that Works Minister Dave Umahi has been a standout performer in delivering infrastructure.

The lawmaker criticized the federal government’s spending patterns, decrying the imbalance between recurrent and capital expenditure.

His words: “Most ministries and agencies have high recurrent expenditure and low capital investment. That’s a problem.

“We keep spending on fuel, salaries, estacodes, and overseas trips while the country remains in a derelict state. We should be investing in infrastructure, power, education, and security.”

Ikweche expressed alarm at the resurgence of insecurity, particularly in Borno State, where insurgents have retaken local government areas.

“It’s painful. After all the lives lost to reclaim those areas, it’s disturbing that insurgents are now back. Our security structure, forgive my bluntness, has been complicit. It’s failing,” he said.

He also highlighted the dire state of security in the Southeast, noting that the persistent Monday sit-at-home order continues to cripple business and education.

“In Anambra, Ebonyi, and Imo, movement is restricted. Children don’t go to school, businesses shut down, and banks don’t operate on Mondays. That’s not normal,” he said.

Ikweche urged President Tinubu to reevaluate those within his inner circle, stressing that a leader is only as effective as the quality of his advisers. “The king must be able to identify those among his council who are not representing his vision and remove them. You cannot succeed with mediocrity surrounding you,” he stated