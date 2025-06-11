Second Afam Power Plant Will Lead To Sustainable Electricity – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that the completion and operationalization of the second power plant in Afam communities, Rivers State, marks a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s commitment to achieving sustainable electricity supply and industrial transformation.

President Tinubu made this assertion while commissioning the 180-megawatt Afam II Power Plant, a landmark partnership between Crescendough Nigeria Limited (CNL) and Sahara Power Group, located in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The President described the project as a testament to the blossoming investment opportunities fostered by his administration’s well-structured policies, which prioritize national development and private sector participation.

He emphasized that the Afam II Plant will not only bolster Nigeria’s power generation capacity by adding 180MW to the national grid but also energize businesses, industries, healthcare facilities, and households, igniting hope for a brighter economic future.

“The completion of the Afam II Plant within just 16 months reinforces our capacity to overcome challenges through collaboration, tenacity, and unwavering commitment under the Renewed Hope Agenda,” President Tinubu stated.

“Achieving stable power supply remains a top priority for this administration. I have directed the Honourable Minister of Power and all stakeholders in the power value chain to work collectively towards our declaration to light up Nigeria.”

The President commended the Rivers State Government for its pivotal role in fostering energy sustainability and lauded the investment partners—Sahara Power Group, First Independent Power Limited, and Crescendough Nigeria Limited—for delivering the project.

He urged them to ensure optimal operation and expansion to meet Nigeria’s growing energy demands.

“We solicit the support of all Nigerians as we implement reforms and strategies to transform the power sector. Our administration will continue to enforce policies that attract investments—both local and foreign—to achieve this critical goal,” he affirmed.

In his remarks, the Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, hailed the project as a product of visionary leadership and private sector empowerment.

He noted that President Tinubu’s enabling policies have spurred bold investments across key sectors, including power, agriculture, oil and gas, education, and transportation.

“This power plant reflects the long-standing vision of successive Rivers State administrations to expand energy infrastructure beyond oil and gas, driving industrial growth,” Vice Admiral Ibas said. “Beyond boosting electricity supply, this project has created jobs and skills development opportunities for youths in Afam.

I commend the host community for their cooperation, proving that peace and development go hand in hand.”

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, described the Afam II Plant as a commendable milestone showcasing the private sector’s pivotal role in enhancing power generation within a conducive business environment.

Similarly, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, applauded Rivers State’s sustained investments in energy infrastructure since 2011, culminating in the Afam II Plant’s success.

Dr. Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, highlighted that the partnership reinforces Sahara’s position as Nigeria’s largest private-sector electricity provider, contributing 20% of the nation’s power supply and driving sustainable development. The Afam II Power Plant stands as a beacon of progress, underscoring Nigeria’s resolve to achieve energy security, economic growth, and industrial transformation under the Renewed Hope Agenda.