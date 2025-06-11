Christ Army Church Nigeria Officially Inaugurates Triune College Of Theology

Friday, June 6th, 2025, marked a remarkable and memorable milestone for Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN) as senior ministers and dignitaries converged at St. John’s Cathedral, Metropolitan Church, Gream-Ama, in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, for the official inauguration of the Church’s Theological College, now formally known as the Triune College of Theology. The historic event commenced at 2:00 PM.

The occasion drew an impressive assembly of clerical and ecclesiastical dignitaries, including:

· His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey JP, GACACN – the incumbent Prelate of the Church

· The Most Rev’d Abel Serebe Vurasi DSSRS, AMP, JP – Emeritus Prelate

· Most Rev’d (Dr) Dokiboeriya B. Kala-Dokubo JP – Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rivers State

· Most Rev’d (Dr) Sunday I. Agwu JP (Rtd) – Methodist Church

· Most Rev’d (Dr) Monday B. Needom JP – Archbishop, Rivers Province II, CACN

· Most Rev’d Tammunokuro G. T. Henry – Archbishop, Rivers Province I

· Rt. Rev’d N. V. Martins – Bishop of Bonny Diocese

· Ven. Unyeazo Moses – Bishop-designate, Andoni Diocese

· Rev’d Canon Endurance I. Duke – General Secretary, CACN Synod

· Ven. Joseph B. Johngbo Ph.D – Chairman, School Management Board

· Ven. (Dr) Nnana Garrick – Secretary, School Management Board

· Ven. N. A. Dikibo – Dean, Metropolitan Cathedral

· Sir Joy I. Koko JP – President, Council of Knights

· Elder (Dr) God’swill Bornu – Chairman of the Occasion

High Chief Erasmus Mbira, alongside lecturers, choristers, knights, and church members from across Nigeria.

The atmosphere in the auditorium was reverent and solemn as the choir, resplendent in their robes, rendered “Spirit Divine, Attend Our Prayers.” This was followed by an opening prayer led by Archbishop Kala-Dokubo, Chairman of CAN Rivers State.

Rev’d Canon Endurance I. Duke, serving as both the General Secretary of the Synod and the School Management Board’s Public Relations Officer, anchored the event as Master of Ceremonies. He invited Ven. J. B. Johngbo Ph.D to deliver the welcome address.

In his address, Dr. Johngbo revealed that over 70 students had already registered for the college, with more expected. He noted that the idea for the college began on November 7, 2024, and that sixteen qualified lecturers were already on standby. He described the launch as “a new beginning in the history of Christ Army Church Nigeria.”

Delivering his Presidential Speech, the Prelate, His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, radiating joy and dressed in ceremonial regalia, expressed profound gratitude for the realization of this long-awaited vision.

“The establishment of this Theological College is at the top of my Presidential Agenda. I am elated that within just two years of my administration, this vision has come to life.”

He commended the School Management Board for their dedication and listed its members as follows:

· Ven. Joseph B. Johngbo – Chairman

· Ven. (Dr) Nnana Garrick – Secretary

· Ven. Vincent Ndiigbo – Bursar

· L/P Sotonye Richard Iwo Ph.D – Accountant

· Rev’d Canon Endurance I. Duke – PRO

· Ven. Bright Akum Iroanya – Librarian

· Rev’d George Nyonyonee – Admissions Officer

The Prelate also acknowledged the contributions of Emeritus Prelate Vurasi and other senior ministers, including The Most Rev’d (Dr) Ignatius C. D. Kattey, who sent his apologies for being absent.

Following this, Triune College of Theology was officially declared open. The choir sang the College Anthem for the first time, followed by the recitation of the College Pledge:

COLLEGE ANTHEM

Tis the Lord’s Commission to you,

Go and preach the Gospel of truth,

But wait till you’re endued with power,

To undertake your mission assigned

Stir the gift yes, take to study,

Show yourself approved by God;

Let your heart be lightened by His word,

Rightly divide the word of truth.

PLEDGE

It is my mission to preach

It is my duty to study

With love from a pious heart

Rightly dividing the word of truth

In the advancement of God’s Kingdom

So help me God!

A charge was then delivered by Emeritus Archbishop of Methodist Church, Dr. Sunday I. Agwu JP, themed: “What is the Essence of Education in Our Church System?” Drawing from Exodus 7:1–13 and Acts 7:22, he traced the origin of education to Pharaoh’s palace, where Moses’ early training prepared him for leadership.

He emphasized that sound Christian education, distinct yet complementary to secular learning, is crucial for effective ministry. He urged that the curriculum meet contemporary standards and address why youth are migrating from mainline to Pentecostal churches, calling for spiritual renewal and vibrant worship.

Archbishop Kala-Dokubo emphasized the importance of training in pastoral subjects, particularly liturgy, stressing its centrality in orthodox traditions. He commended both the Prelate and the Emeritus Prelate for their vision and leadership.

Emeritus Prelate Vurasi, in his goodwill message, applauded his successor for achieving a foundational dream of the Church. He reminded attendees that “learning is evidenced by change in behavior,” urging students to use their knowledge to build rather than divide the Church.

Elder (Dr) God’swill Bornu, Chairman of the Occasion, gave thanks to God for the monumental achievement. He encouraged students to remain open-minded and humble in their pursuit of knowledge. He and other dignitaries made financial contributions to support the college.

The Chairman of the School Board Ven. Joseph Johngbo, PhD announced that lectures would officially begin on Friday, June 13th, at the same venue. A vote of thanks followed, concluding the inauguration ceremony with the singing of the National and College Anthem.