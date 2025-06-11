World Environment Day: Prof. Konya Urges Action Amid Plastic Pollution Crisis

…Take Personal Responsibility In Combating Plastic Waste – Engr. Tombomieye

Renown environment expert and former Environment Commissioner in Rivers State, Prof (Mrs) Roseline Konya has again highlighted the urgent need to address the growing plastic pollution crisis in Rivers State, Nigeria and the world at large.

Speaking at this year’s World Environment Day celebration organized by the Port Harcourt Link Club in conjunction with Health, Environment and You (HEY) at the Third Avenue Event Center, Agip Estate in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Prof. Konya drew attention to alarming statistics regarding plastic waste, noting that global production has skyrocketed from 1.5 million metric tons in 1950 to 396 million metric tons in 2018.

She emphasized the severe implications of this pollution on health and the environment, particularly in Nigeria, where coastal areas are increasingly burdened by plastic debris.

The professor underscored the connection between plastic waste and a range of health issues, urging attendees to refuse single-use plastics and support sustainable practices.

Rallying a cry for youth engagement, Prof. Konya expressed her hope in the younger generation to drive legislative changes and promote environmental stewardship.

“You are the change-makers,” she declared, inspiring attendees to take action in their communities and work towards a cleaner, healthier planet.

In his address at the occasion, Chairman of the occasion, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye emphasized the urgency of addressing plastic pollution.

Represented by Dr. Amadi Amadi, Engineer Tombomieye highlighted the importance of this year’s theme, “End Plastic Pollution.” challenging attendees to reflect on why, despite decades of awareness, environmental preservation remains a struggle.

He urged individuals to take personal responsibility in combating plastic waste, stressing that the fight against pollution is not solely the duty of governments or organizations.

While providing alarming statistics about plastic waste and its detrimental effects on ecosystems and human health, Tombomieye encouraged the audience, especially the youth, to adopt sustainable practices such as recycling and reducing single-use plastics,

The occasion Chairman also inspired a collective commitment to creating a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Chairman of the Port Harcourt Link Club, Alabo Opuene Batubo highlighted the significance of this global initiative, which has been fostering awareness and action for environmental sustainability since 1973.

He emphasized the club’s commitment to aiding the less privileged while actively engaging in activities that promote the protection of ecosystems and biodiversity.

Batubo noted that this year’s celebration saw exciting new additions, including an expansion of the quiz competition from four to six participating schools, reflecting heightened interest among students.

The introduction of the “Face of World Environment Day 2025” award recognized exceptional performances in climate change advocacy, while the “Linkite” award celebrated the best environmentally friendly initiative.

These innovations aim to educate young minds on pressing environmental issues, reinforcing the club’s belief that their efforts will contribute to a healthier planet for future generations. Archdeacon Brown Educational Center (ABEC) emerged the overall winner of the Quiz/Debate competition beating Federal Government College, Stella Maris College, Oromineke Girls Secondary School, Graceland International Schools and Dietams International Schools.