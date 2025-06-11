UNIPORT Management Confirms Death Of Student

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has confirmed the death of a 300-level student of Computer Science at the institution, Godwin Akpakpan, who was allegedly killed by security operatives.

It was gathered that Akpakpan was apprehended by security operatives during a stop-and-search operation in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

The incident occurred on April 16, 2025, when the student was returning from his brother’s lounge.

An eyewitness disclosed that while the officers were conducting a search on Akpakpan, an altercation ensued between the security personnel and a group of individuals dressed in military uniform.

The confrontation escalated into an exchange of gunfire, during which Akpakpan was hit by a stray bullet and died at the scene.

The Head of Information, Publications and Public Relations at UNIPORT, Dr Sam Kpenu, confirmed to journalists on Sunday, June 8, that the deceased was a registered student at the institution.

Kpenu stated that the university received news of the incident with profound shock and had commenced an internal inquiry to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

He said: “UNIPORT is also actively engaging with the relevant security authorities to gain a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“We anticipate a thorough investigation and expect that appropriate action will be taken to hold those responsible accountable.”

Kpenu urged students and other members of the university community to remain calm and allow the relevant agencies to carry out their investigations without disruption.

He affirmed the university’s commitment to the safety, dignity, and welfare of its staff and students, stating that necessary measures would continue to be implemented to uphold the principles.

The UNIPORT spokesperson added: “We extend our condolences to the Akpakpan family, his friends, and colleagues during this deeply distressing time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, also confirmed the death of Akpakpan, stating that the command had launched an investigation into the incident.

Iringe-Koko said the fatal shot was not fired by a police officer, but rather by a military officer.

However, she declined to reveal the specific security agency involved.

Iringe-Koko stated: “The police command is aware of the incident that resulted in the death of a 300-level student of UNIPORT.

“The command, in collaboration with a sister security agency, has commenced an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the student’s death. “Preliminary findings indicate that the shot was fired by a military personnel.”