Human Skull, Ritual Staff Found In Suspected Ritual Site

A suspected ritual site linked to self-styled Prophet Chinedu Ezedike- linked to the murder of four siblings, has been uncovered at Abile Hill, Isi-Agu, Ibagwa-Aka in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, following a security operation led by the Executive Chairman of the LGA, Barr. Ukwueze Ferdinand.

The disturbing discovery, made two days ago, included a human skull and a ritual staff at a location currently under construction for what Ezedike claims to be a synagogue.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Divisional Police Officer of Igbo-Eze South and other security personnel, acting on credible intelligence.

“To our greatest dismay, a human skull and a ritual staff were discovered from the site,” said Barr. Ukwueze Ferdinand. “The location, currently being used for the construction of Prophet Chinedu Ezedike’s so-called Synagogue, was discovered to be a suspected site for ritual activities.”

According to him, the items were immediately handed over to the police for further examination, and investigations are already underway to unravel the full extent of the suspected criminal activities.

“More of these hidden locations will be discovered and visited, as we remain relentless in our pursuit against all forms of criminality in our Local Government Area,” the Chairman vowed.

Barr. Ukwueze further reassured residents that the administration of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah is fully committed to eradicating crime and creating a just, safe environment for all.

“Under the administration of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, there will be no hiding place for crimes of any form,” he stated.

“We are pursuing an egalitarian society where sons and daughters of Enugu State can aspire and become anything of their choices legitimately without any fear of criminal molestation.”

He also lauded the coordinated efforts of security agencies and local vigilantes:

“I deeply appreciate the coordinated support of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), the Military, the gallant men of Igbo-Eze South Neighbourhood Watch, the Forest Guards, and all well-meaning individuals who have provided intelligence and cooperation over the past weeks.”

The Chairman concluded with a stern reminder that societal decay often begins with silence in the face of wrongdoing.

“Society will keep deteriorating when good people keep mute in the face of crime. Together, we must protect our land.” As investigations continue, the authorities have promised to keep the public informed of any developments.