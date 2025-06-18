APC Has Betrayed The Spirit Of Democracy It Once Preached – CNPP

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) joins millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to commemorate the significance of June 12 — a date etched in our national history as the symbol of the people’s will, democratic sacrifice, and resistance against tyranny.

June 12, 1993, stands as the day Nigerians set aside ethnic, religious, and regional differences to vote in what has remained the freest, fairest, and most credible election in the country’s history, won by Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola. That election symbolized transparency, electoral integrity, and national unity, but tragically, it was annulled by a military junta desperate to hold onto power.

It is, however, both ironic and regrettable that the same All Progressives Congress (APC) — a party built by the same political elements and movements that once championed the immortalization of MKO Abiola and the restoration of June 12 as Democracy Day — has become the architect of the systematic erosion of the very values June 12 represents.

While we recognize and appreciate the efforts of past and present administrations in acknowledging June 12 — particularly the historic declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari recognizing it as Democracy Day — we must not be blinded by symbolism without substance.

Today, elections conducted under APC-led governments have consistently fallen short of transparency, credibility, and democratic standards.

From allegations of voter suppression, militarization of polls, manipulation of election results, abuse of incumbency, to compromised electoral umpires, the electoral processes under the APC have starkly contrasted the ideals that June 12 embodies.

Worse still, the APC-led government has failed to pursue genuine electoral reforms or support the evolution of a people-driven constitution that can institutionalize transparent processes and accountability in governance.

The sacred principles of popular will, fair competition, and justice, which formed the cornerstone of the June 12 struggle, have been desecrated in the pursuit of power and political control.

The defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) — one of the legacy parties that merged to form the APC — was at the forefront of championing MKO Abiola’s cause and the June 12 ideology. Yet, those very promoters now appear to have used June 12 as a political ladder to attain power, only to discard its ethos once they achieved their ambitions. This betrayal of purpose must be addressed.

Call to Action: People’s Constitution and 2027 Legacy

The CNPP hereby calls on the APC-led Federal Government to immediately institute a national process for the enactment of a People’s Constitution — one that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians for credible electoral reforms, independent institutions, justice, and equity. Only through such an organic and inclusive process can we lay a solid foundation for sustainable democracy.

We also call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a key figure in the June 12 pro-democracy struggle, to rise to the occasion and lead with courage and conscience. As someone who bore the brunt of military authoritarianism alongside MKO Abiola and other patriots, history now beckons on him to prove that his commitment to democracy was not just about ending military rule, but about building and protecting the democratic order.

The President must ensure that the 2027 general elections are free, fair, transparent, and credible — elections that reflect the will of the people, untainted by rigging, vote buying, voter intimidation, or state interference.

In doing so, he will not only write his name in gold but join the ranks of global statesmen like Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, whose decision to concede defeat in 2015 set a rare and commendable example of democratic maturity.

As we mark another Democracy Day on this historic June 12, we must go beyond mere celebration and political rhetoric. We must reflect on whether Nigeria today is living up to the dreams of the heroes of our democracy.

We urge all stakeholders — the executive, legislature, judiciary, civil society, youth, and political parties — to recommit to the ideals of electoral justice, good governance, inclusion, and national cohesion.

The memory of MKO Abiola and the sacrifice of millions of Nigerians who stood firm in the face of military oppression demand no less. Democracy is not merely a date on the calendar. It is a covenant between the people and their leaders — a covenant the APC must now honor, not betray.