Rivers Police Boss Commends Dr. Tulutu Briggs For Support

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has commended Hon. Dr. Victor Tulutu Briggs for his consistent support to the state police command.

The commendation came over the weekend in Port Harcourt during a novelty football match organized as part of activities marking Dr. Briggs’ 44th birthday celebration.

CP Adepoju described Dr. Briggs as a friend of the police, a philanthropist, and a sports enthusiast who has positively impacted the lives of officers and men in the command.

He applauded Dr. Briggs for his humanitarian gestures and prayed for divine blessings upon him. “If more people emulate the good deeds of Dr. Tulutu Briggs, there would be less crime and more peace in the state,” he added.

In his response, Dr. Tulutu Briggs expressed his unwavering commitment to supporting the police, noting his longstanding cordial relationship with the Rivers State Command.

He assured the officers of continued assistance through his foundation, emphasizing that his contributions are driven by a passion for public service and peacebuilding.

Dr. Briggs also described his birthday celebration as a moment of gratitude to God and thanked all who joined him, including the players who participated in the football match.

Four teams took part in the novelty game, with trophies presented to each as part of the event’s grand finale. He further noted that investing in the welfare and morale of security agencies is a shared responsibility, urging other well-meaning individuals and organizations to support efforts that promote peace, unity, and community development in Rivers State.