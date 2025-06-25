Barr. Fatima Zarah Imam Officially Inaugurated As Girls And Women Speak Ambassador

Profound lawyer, journalist, and founder of the Noble and Dame Initiative, Barrister Fatima Zarah Imam has been officially inaugurated as a Girls and Women Speak Ambassador, joining a global network of female advocates dedicated to advancing the rights and empowerment of women and girls.

Imam was honoured on Saturday, June 21, 2025 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) — a United Nations affiliated body that promotes global peace for her tireless efforts in promoting gender equity and fostering peace through advocacy.

Through her NGO, the Noble and Dame Initiative, Imam has led numerous efforts aimed at transforming the future of girls and women by providing mentorship, advocacy, and programs designed to build confidence and self worth.

Born in Port Harcourt and hailing from Bida Local Government Area of Niger State, Imam is also a seasoned legal practitioner known for handling complex criminal cases in Lagos.

In addition, she is the CEO of Gimora Corporate Services Limited, which operates branches in Lagos, Niger State, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Her commitment to philanthropy, her passion for children’s welfare, and her dedication to women’s empowerment earned her this distinguished ambassadorial title.

Speaking about her new role, Imam remarked: “I am deeply honoured by this opportunity to amplify the voices of women and girls.

Over the years, we have worked tirelessly to bring women to the forefront of leadership and social change. Now is the time to take even greater action.

Collaborating with the UN and this global network of advocates is a powerful step forward.

“Through the Noble and Dame Initiative, we will continue to not only empower women but also raise boys who value responsibility, kindness, and emotional intelligence, building a more compassionate and equitable society for all.”

Through her roles as lawyer, journalist, business leader, and advocate, Barr. Fatima Zarah Imam continues to inspire communities across Nigeria and beyond. Her growing impact reflects her belief that “When we lift women, we lift the nation”.