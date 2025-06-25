Prof Onuchuku Lauds Wike’s Economic Blueprint For Abuja

Renowned economist Professor Okechuku Onuchuku has praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for his transformative economic reforms and infrastructure revival in Abuja.

In a recent interview in Port Harcourt, Onuchuku described Wike’s leadership as “structurally transformative” and “economically deliberate,” highlighting that the Minister’s efforts are reshaping Abuja into a more productive, inclusive, and investor-friendly city.

He noted that Wike has achieved more in under a year than many predecessors did in multiple terms, aligning closely with President Buhari’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Onuchuku pointed to key accomplishments such as the resumption of the Abuja Light Rail, expansion of road networks, and revitalization of the Idu Industrial Zone, which are enhancing transportation efficiency and job creation.

He emphasized that these initiatives reduce bottlenecks, boost productivity, and promote economic diversification by shifting Abuja’s economy towards enterprise-driven growth.

Additionally, Wike’s focus on rural infrastructure, with over 40 kilometers of roads connecting remote communities, is opening up new economic opportunities across the FCT.

The economist also commended Wike’s financial reforms, including withdrawing the FCTA from the Treasury Single Account and recovering over N2 billion in ground rents, which strengthen fiscal management and budget efficiency.

Furthermore, investments in public education and security—such as renovating 40 schools and deploying modern surveillance systems — demonstrate a balanced approach to sustainable economic growth through human capital development and public safety. Onuchuku concluded that Wike’s blueprint is laying a solid foundation for Abuja’s long-term prosperity.