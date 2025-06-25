Kalaomuso Celebrates As 33 Undergraduates Benefit From Donald  Brown’s Bursary Scheme

In the heart of Kalaomuso (Brown’s Family) of Opobo kingdom, a beacon of hope has shonn brightly for young scholars striving to overcome financial challenges in their pursuit of higher education.

Inspired by his own journey from hardship to success, Senibo (Dr) Donald Brown, fondly known as Ike, has established a bursary scheme that embodies generosity, inclusiveness, and community unity.

This initiative, now in its second year, reflects a deep commitment to ensuring that no student from Kalaomuso is left behind due to lack of resources.

Dr. Brown explained that eligibility is simple: students must be from Kalaomuso and enrolled in any tertiary institution in Nigeria.

The bursary specifically supports those pursuing higher education in Universities, Polytechnics, and NTI (National Teachers Institute) programs, ensuring a broad coverage of academic pathways for the community’s youth.

With a transparent and straightforward process, the bursary program opens its doors wide to all eligible undergraduates from the community, fostering a spirit of collective support and shared progress.

Beyond monetary aid, it seeks to nurture a sense of family and philanthropy among the younger generation, reinforcing the values of giving and solidarity that are vital for the community’s growth and cohesion.

“If God could give me a little resources, I want people coming behind me not to suffer the way I did,” he told reporters at the ceremony in Port Harcourt on Thursday, to disburse the bursaries to the 33 beneficiaries.

He stated: “There is no selection process. You pick the form, submit your admission letter and school fee receipts, and once verified, you receive support.

This open approach has encouraged more students to benefit, with the number of recipients increasing from 26 last year to 33 this year, and plans to expand further in the future.

Beyond financial assistance, Dr. Brown’s initiative aims to foster unity and a spirit of giving within the community.

“We want the younger generation to grow up seeing themselves as one family, not divided by houses or compounds,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of generosity, noting, “Giving is from God and from the heart. You can be wealthy but not give or have little and still share.”

In his keynote remarks, the Vice Chairman of Opobo Council of Alapu, Alabo Cockeye Brown, praised the scheme’s evolution from a modest effort to a well-organized initiative, highlighting its potential to transform lives.

He likened the bursaries to seeds that, with care, will grow into greater opportunities, urging other family members to contribute towards expanding the initiative into scholarships that will enhance educational prospects for all.

Sharing the same sentiment, Alabo Emma Casey Cole Yellowe Brown JP said the gesture exemplifies the spirit of giving, adding that Dr. Donald Brown’s generous support has not only alleviated immediate educational burdens but also inspired others to invest in the future of our youth.

“We must all follow his lead to expand these bursaries into full scholarships, thereby broadening access and transforming lives across our community.”, he said.

In his speech, the Administrator of Opobo Nkoro Local Government Area, Senibo Frederick Apiafi, praised the Brown family for their community support

He humorously noted feeling out of place in his white shirt among attendees dressed in rich brown attire.

Emphasizing the importance of giving, Apiafi urged students to excel in their studies as a tribute to their benefactor, Donald Brown, and pledged an additional 200,000 naira to assist them further.

In his goodwill message, Amaopusenibo Bobo Sofiri Brown warmly congratulated the donor whom he affectionately calls his younger brother for this new educational initiative. He also praised the academic achievements of three siblings from the Brown family in higher education.

Bobo Brown outlined a vision for a bursary program designed to evolve into a scholarship, aimed at fostering self-reliance and a spirit of community service.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to embrace their opportunities with faith and determination, emphasizing how collective efforts can shape their future.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of Kalaomuso Education Sub-Committee, Amaopusenibo Adagogo Cockeye Brown PhD praised the well-planned program supporting educational development within the Brown family.

He urged students to take full advantage of this rare opportunity, reminding them that the assistance complements parental support and requires dedication.

The Chairman also highlighted the broader value of education, encouraging responsible use of this support to benefit future generations.

In response, Favour Brown of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education thanked the family, particularly the sponsor, Dr. Donald Brown, for the generosity and emphasized the importance of love and solidarity.

Favour appealed for continued financial support to ensure students do not struggle and pledged to honor the family’s kindness through academic success. The event was met with enthusiastic support from Amaopusenibo Boma Brown, who pledged one million naira for next year’s bursary fund, signaling a growing culture of philanthropy in Kalaomuso.