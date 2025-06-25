Rivers CP Vows To Apprehend Cop-Killer Cultists After Deadly Attack In Ahoada

The Rivers State Police Command has condemned the brutal attack carried out by suspected cultists on June 23, 2025. Armed assailants allegedly led by two men, Umegbewe Kingsley a.k.a. ‘Gutam’ and one Opaka (surname unknown), believed to be leaders of the Iceland cult group, stormed the OSPAC office beside the Ahoada East Council Secretariat and opened fire on its operatives.

During the assault, OSPAC operative Ngozi Ipah was shot. While escaping, the assailants also gunned down a police officer, Corporal Francis Friday, who was on special duty at the Secretariat with the Special Intervention Squad (SIS).

Responding swiftly, Police patrol teams led by the Divisional Police Officer arrived at the scene, but the attackers had already fled. Both victims were rushed to the Ahoada General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but were pronounced dead on arrival.

Their bodies have been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, PSC, MNIPS, has visited the scene and deployed tactical teams to the area.

He directed the Area Commander and DPO to intensify efforts to track down and arrest the perpetrators. The CP has vowed that the killers of the police officer and the OSPAC operative will not escape justice. The Command urges residents to remain calm and cooperative by reporting any suspicious individuals or activities to the nearest police station.