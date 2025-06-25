NUJ Unveils Plan To Combat Impostors, Enhance Professionalism

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has announced a decisive strategy to tackle the rising problem of impostors posing as journalists while simultaneously advancing professional standards within the media industry.

This was made known on Saturday during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at Josto Apartments and Suites, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NEC meeting, presided by National President, Comrade Alhasan Yahya and attended by members of the Central Working Committee, State Council Chairmen and Secretaries, condemned the activities of individuals who impersonate journalists using counterfeit press credentials.

The union called on security agencies and the public to remain vigilant and report such fraudulent actors, emphasizing the need to protect the integrity and credibility of genuine journalists.

In a move to strengthen capacity building, the NEC endorsed plans to upgrade the International Institute of Journalism (IIJ).

This upgrade will allow the institute to offer a broader range of professional certifications, equipping journalists with the skills necessary to navigate the evolving media landscape, including emerging areas like cybercrime reporting.

President Yahya stressed the importance of continuous training and retraining, urging journalists to uphold ethical standards and remain committed to serving the public interest.

Beyond internal reforms, the NEC expressed deep concern over the escalating insecurity in the country.

It urged the federal government to direct security agencies to prioritize the protection of lives and property.

The union also highlighted the need for intensified efforts to address poverty and unemployment, which are key drivers of insecurity.

Furthermore, the NEC called on the government to urgently rehabilitate dilapidated federal highways and provide adequate agricultural inputs to farmers, linking infrastructure development and food security to national economic growth.

The council also addressed internal challenges, particularly in the Delta State Council, where allegations of gross misconduct were investigated.

The chairman and secretary of the council were instructed to tender an unreserved apology to those affected and to work towards restoring unity within one week, demonstrating NUJ’s commitment to accountability and cohesion within its ranks.

In recognition of the current leadership’s efforts, the NEC unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Comrade Alhasan Yahya and the Central Working Committee, praising their visionary leadership and dedication to the union’s growth and unity. The meeting also celebrated the NUJ’s 70th anniversary, marking seven decades of journalistic excellence and resilience in Nigeria.