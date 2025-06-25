Ekpeye Supreme Monarch Condemns Murder Of Security Operatives In Ahoada East

The Ekpeye Supreme Monarch has condemned in the strongest terms the brutal and senseless killing of security operatives at the Ahoada East Local Government Area Secretariat on the evening of Monday, June 23, 2025.

His Imperial Majesty, Eze Sir Amb. Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo, Eze Ekpeye Logbo III, Akalaka XII, expressed deep sorrow and outrage over this heinous act against those who have sworn to protect our communities, stressing that such barbarity has no place in Ekpeye land and must not be tolerated under any guise.

His Imperial Majesty frowned on the sudden regrouping of armed individuals seeking to wage needless and destructive hostilities against law enforcement personnel in the area.

These actions he said, not only endanger the peace and security of Ekpeye land but are a direct affront to the rule of law and the will of the people.

Eze Ekpeye Logbo III warned those responsible and their sponsors to desist immediately or face the wrath of both the law and the traditional authority.

He called on the Police to urgently launch a thorough and uncompromising investigation to identify, apprehend, and bring every perpetrator and their collaborators to justice without delay. Eze Ekpeye Logbo admonished the youths that Ekpeye land is a land of peace, law, and order and that no individual or group of persons would be allowed to drag it into anarchy.