Echoes From World Environment Day: Our Victory Came Through Resilience, Hard Work, Boasts ABEC’s Vice Principal

Archdeacon Brown Education Centre (ABEC), Woji Town, has emerged overall winner of the Port Harcourt Link Club Debate and Quiz Competition held in commemoration of the 2025 World Environment Day, Thursday, June 5, 2025.

At the event which held at Third Avenue Event Center, Agip Estate, Rumueme Port Harcourt, ABEC scored a total of 44 points, outclassing top contenders from several leading schools in Port Harcourt, including Federal Government College, Dietams International Schools, Graceland International Schools, Stella Maris College, and Oromineke Girls Secondary School.

The Vice Principal (Administration) of ABEC, Mrs. Joy Alewo-Adah, expressed delight at the school’s triumph, noting that it was the result of deliberate effort, resilience, and hard work.

“I’m not surprised,” she said. “Last year we came second and we were determined to beat the previous winners. We worked hard towards it and God helped us.”

Mrs. Alewo-Adah, who is also a second-year PhD student in Geography and Environmental Studies, emphasized ABEC’s firm commitment to academic excellence built on integrity.

“At Archdeacon Brown Education Centre, we have zero tolerance for exam malpractice. We encourage our students to study hard.

Resilience is our secret—just do your job, work hard, and you’ll succeed,” she said.

She praised the outstanding performance of the students who represented the school in the competition, pointing out that the team consisted of high-achieving candidates in the just-concluded Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations.

“Emmanuel Onyekwere scored 350, Ugochi Nnachi had 336, and the third member, Onyinyechi Onwukeme. scored 310. So we were confident they would deliver.”

While the school did not participate in the debate segment this year due to unforeseen circumstances, Mrs. Alewu-Adah remained optimistic about future outings. “Last year, we came second in the debate.

This year we couldn’t participate because our representative fell ill, but that’s not a problem. We’ll be back stronger next year.”

She also commended the organizers of the competition for what she described as “a very, very good job,” noting that the process was transparent and fair.

Mrs. Alewu-Adah encouraged schools that didn’t perform well not to be discouraged. “They should try harder. With resilience and preparation, success is achievable.” The Port Harcourt Link Club Quiz and Debate Competition is an annual event designed to celebrate World Environment Day by promoting academic excellence and environmental awareness among secondary schools in Rivers State.