Alabo, Sen Denton-West Calls For Holistic Approach To Reconciliatory Efforts

A Stalwart of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Rivers State, Alabo, Sen Ngoji Denton-West has added his voice to calls to restore democratic governance in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in course of the Democracy Day celebration over the weekend, Senator Denton-West said though they were disappointed that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not lift the Emergency Rule imposed on the state in his nation-wide broadcast, he called for holistic approach to the reconciliatory efforts of stakeholders so that no gray areas will be left for the smooth continuation of good governance in the state.

According to him, “the reconciliatory efforts should be all inclusive and total. All the disputing parties including the Executive members, Legislators, the former governor Nyesom Wike and indeed Rivers people and Residents should be involved in finding lasting solution to the crisis,”; he said.

On the Rivers State celebration of her 58th anniversary of her creation, Alabo Denton-West agreed that the state has made tremendous progress since its creation in 1967 but that those gains are being eroded by the declaration of state of emergency.

He stated however that the political crisis was unnecessary in the first place but urged all the parties to sheath their swords, have open minds during the peace talks, shift from their hardline position and be ready to make compromise in the interest of the people.

He added that supporters of both leaders should be cautioned on the implied of their utterances and actions which could jeopardize the reconciliatory process, saying that the advice became necessary in order to de-escalate the rising tension in the state and allow the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd) to carry out his assignment of stabilizing the state in order to bring about the quick restoration of the democratic institutions in the state.

He made it clear that nothing short of returning Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. (Mrs) Nma Odu to continue their good works will assuage the minds of the people. He however, thanked president Tinubu for his timely intervention in the crisis and used the opportunity to assure the governor of his support always as a tested and trusted leader.