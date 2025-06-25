Metro

Alase-Ama Community Inaugurates New Executive

People of Alase-Ama community in Port Harcourt City Local Government area have been commended for their peaceful disposition, which in turn is attracting fast development to the community.

The newly elected Chairman of Alase-ama community, Mr. Akuro Rex Bilapei made the commendation in his acceptance speech during the inauguration of the newly elected executive.

He thanked the community for giving him and his team the opportunity to pilot the affairs of the community; and called for support and prayers of the people to move the community forward.

The community Chairman paid glowing tributes to the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, His Majesty, King Ateke Tom for his fatherly disposition and contributions to the development of Alase-ama community.

He pledged the commitment of the newly sworn-in executive to lead with the fear of God, with transparency and credibility to carry the Alase-ama community to far greater heights.

Earlier in his address, a representative of the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, Chief Wariboko Tubonemi Micah thanked the Alase-ama community for the peaceful conduct of the election  that produced the new exco.

He called for the support and cooperation for the new executive to fast-track development in the community. He further emphasized the need for unity; stressing that growth and development can only strive in a peaceful and united environment.

Also speaking, another representative of the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, Chief Boma Kile urged the newly elected officers to be God-fearing and to maintain the existing peace and to carry everyone along in the march to move the community forward.

Those elected and sworn-in include, Mr. Akuro Rex Bilapei – Chairman; Dr. Wariboko Ibiju – Vice Chairman; Mr. Divine Oduoki – Secretary; Mr. Kalaiyo Tamunoiyowuna – Financial Secretary;  M/s. Rose Kaladigi – Treasurer and Mr. Sekibo Tonka – Auditor. Highlights of the occasion include administration of oath of office and presentation of certificates to the newly inaugurated executive.

