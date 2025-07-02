PDP Govs Forum Denies Having Factions In Party

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has reaffirmed the unity of the PDP, declaring that there are no factions, parallel meetings, or splinter coalitions within the party.

Mohammed made this known while addressing party leaders at the 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Monday at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

Hailing the resilience of the party amidst challenges, Governor Mohammed described the PDP as a party with pedigree, capacity, and staying power.

He said, “This is the miracle of the PDP, a party that has history, pedigree, and the human capital to deliver Nigeria. We have been engrossed in controversies and challenges, not created by us, but created for us. Yet, we have navigated them successfully, unlike other parties.”

He praised the National Working Committee (NWC) for taking proactive steps to address internal disagreements, commending their efforts in restoring calm within the ranks.

“The NWC has collapsed all differences and wranglings. What you’ve been seeing in terms of press releases and counter-statements has stopped, and you will not see them again,” Mohammed assured.

He added that all arms of the party, from the Board of Trustees (BoT) to the National Assembly caucuses and state chapters, are now working in synergy to uphold party unity and effectiveness, especially at the grassroots.

Dismissing media reports of internal rifts and defections, the PDP Governors’ Forum Chair described such narratives as orchestrated distractions.

“The news of people leaving the party is all cosmetic. They were created to diminish us, but they have failed,” he said, insisting the PDP remains resilient and undivided.

Speaking on recent speculations surrounding parallel political movements or new coalitions, Mohammed was emphatic that the PDP had no need for such distractions.

“There is no excuse for a coalition. No excuse to form any stakeholders’ meeting other than that of the NWC. We are all on the same page. We are solidly behind the NWC and the governors,” he stated.

He assured Nigerians that the PDP remains committed to its core responsibilities and would continue to focus on credible leadership and service delivery. “Please be assured that we will not disappoint Nigerians and our teeming supporters. We are committed to our role as the conscience of the party and will continue working together to ensure the PDP succeeds,” he concluded.