Tinubu Applauds Wike Over Good Performance

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded the FCT Minister, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for embracing the visions of the Renewed Hope Agenda and bringing quality and excellence to the doorstep of communities long left in the shadows.

The President who was speaking at the commissioning of the access roads to Giri district in the FCT on Monday, June 30, 2025, said the Minister has localised the agenda and brought progress closer to the people.

Represented by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbass, the President said, “Today, I stand before you not only to commission a road but also to express a deep and heartfelt appreciation to the FCT Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, a man whose quiet diligence and visionary leadership have continued to transform the landscape of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Your work speaks for itself. In every corner of the FCT, from the fast-paced districts of Maitama, Jahi, Katampe, Wuye, Mabushi and the likes, to the satellite towns of Gwagwalada, Kwali, Bwari, Kuje and Abaji and growing districts such as Kabusa, Ketti, Sheretti and now Giri, your leadership has brought progress closer to the people.

“You have not only embraced the vision of my Administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, you have localized it, made it visible, and made it real. Your actions have brought quality and excellence to the doorstep of communities long left in the shadows”.

The President stated that the newly constructed access roads in Giri were not just infrastructural achievements but statements of intent; the intention to open up Giri district and the FCT as a whole, adding that, “They show that under this administration, no community is too small, area too distant, citizen too insignificant to benefit from the dividends of democracy..they remind us that development must reach the outskirts just as it touches the centre”.

President Tinubu thanked the Minister for listening to the residents and acting to put smiles on their faces, saying, “As your President, I am proud of what we celebrate here today, and even more committed to seeing more of such milestones replicated across the nation.

“Honourable Minister, continue to shine your light. Nigeria sees it. And history will record it. Thank you for listening. Thank you for acting. Thank you for reminding us that good governance is not about fanfare, but about footsteps, the kind that now travel easily on these new roads”.

Earlier, the FCT Minister, Barr. Wike had said that lack of infrastructure had greatly hindered the development of the various districts of the FCT, stressing the commitment of the FCT Administration to tackling the problem to ensure the opening up of the FCT and fostering interconnectivity.

The Minister said, “Like the chairman said, they will start the Academy immediately, because now they have access road that they can move in their equipment and develop this (EFCC Academy site) and once this comes, you will see that other people will also move in and develop their own areas. Most of the problem we’re having here is that sometimes when lands are allocated, there are no facilities, no infrastructure and people are not encouraged. So, we are doing everything we can to see that infrastructure is being provided”.

He disclosed that Giri district would be an important district that will attract so many investors, highlighting its scenic topography and expansive land.

“What we have done now, having created this access road, I have told the Executive Secretary FCDA and other relevant agencies to start working out the details of how we’re going to do the roads, within the district.

So, be assured that maybe next one year it will be a different thing. This district, as The Executive Secretary has said, is going to have mostly institutions like the university, like EFCC Academy, and all other institutions that are supposed to be here”, the Minister added.

He further said that the road has helped stopped land grabbing by the University of Abuja. “And this road has helped us to stop the land grabbing by the university, The university, on their own grabbed 11 thousand hectares. I said, that would not happen.

No, document, nothing, all you see is them fencing everywhere… So, I’ve told, the director of lands and other relevant Agencies to carve out 4,000 hectares and give to university. The other ones will be allocated because we are going to provide the roads here, and that’s the true situation”, he said.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede represented by the Secretary of the Commission, Muammad HammaJoda thanked President Tinubu, the FCT Minister and the leadership of the National Assembly for their role in the construction of the access road to the permanent site of the EFCC Academy.

He said that the major challenge to the development of the academy was the lack of an access road to the site, adding that with the construction of the infrastructure, the development of the academic will now proceed. The Chairman said on completion, the EFCC Academy will contribute to the training of officers who will sustain the momentum of the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

In her vote of thanks, the Minister of State, FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud appreciated President Tinubu, whose Renewed Hope Agenda, she said, has transformed the national capital and the nation as a whole.

She also appreciated the FCT Minister for his dynamic leadership and tireless effort in bringing all projects to a conclusion while thanking the National Assembly, whose support and guidance, she stressed, cannot be overemphasize.

Giving the project overview, the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr. Richard Yunana Dauda said the Giri district was planned to be an institutional area with some institutions, such as the University of Abuja and the EFCC Academy already present. He added that the constructed roads connect the district to the airport Expressway at the interchange with Bill Clinton Drive, giving access to several developments in the district and have also improved security in the area as well as the social economic lives of the residents.