Prelate Of CACN, Most Rev’d Dappa Abbey Warns Against Lip Service Christianity

…As Lagos Province Of CACN Hosts First Prelacy Visit In Isoko, Delta State

…Highlights Cathedral Breakthrough After 53 Years, Pushes for Virtual Synod Meetings

The Prelate of Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN), Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, has warned against what he described as “lip service Christianity,” urging believers to cultivate genuine faith and heartfelt devotion to Christ.

The warning came during Abbey’s first official Prelacy visit to the Lagos Province of CACN, hosted at the Provincial Headquarters, St. Paul’s Cathedral Church, Okpe-Isoko, Delta State, from Friday, June 27th to Sunday, June 29th, 2025.

The visit, marked by vibrant worship and a large turnout of congregants, set the stage for a direct and soul-searching address from the church’s spiritual leader.

Prelate Abbey, who decried superficial faith, opened his sermon with an Igbo worship chorus, “Ihemjinaka, Okaririego, Ihemjinaka, Nkemjika…”, meaning “What I have is more than riches, I have the word of God…” He called on Christians to move beyond outward displays of religiosity.

Drawing from John 1:12, the Prelate who addressed the congregation through an Isoko interpreter, emphasized that only those who truly receive and believe in Jesus are empowered to become children of God.

“Many people say they are born again, but it is only from their lips. The heart that is supposed to uphold that action is empty,” he lamented, adding, “Some people call Him from the lips, but the presence of God is not in their hearts.”

The Prelate linked many of the challenges faced by the church, families, and the nation to a lack of genuine connection with Christ.

According to him, “Our attitude before the general public shows our neglect towards God. Sometimes, we have one hand in church and the other with the devil. That is why we find ourselves in the situations we are going through, especially in our country, Nigeria.”

Prelate Abbey further explained that faith is not just a matter of words, but of the heart. His words: “We profess Christ’s name and claim that we know His name, but our hearts are very far from Him. It is only when you have a penitent heart that you will truly believe in His name.”

Highlighting the transformative power of authentic faith, the Prelate referenced Mark 9:23: “If thou can believe, all things are possible.”

The CACN leader stressed that belief in Christ activates hope, rekindles vision, and bridges the natural with the supernatural. According to him, “Believing energizes the mind to get things done. It is the necessary connection between man and God”.

The Prelate called on all present to repent and change their attitudes, reminding them that Jesus is always available to those who open their hearts to Him.

Concluding his message, the Prelate urged the congregation to embrace sincere Christianity, warning that bad attitudes can keep believers far from the door to eternal life.

“When you have finally become a member of Christ’s family, the door to eternal life has been widely opened for you. Don’t let your attitude keep you far from that door. Christ is watching us. Remember, your attitude determines your altitude”, he declared.

Earlier in a heartfelt welcome address, by the leadership of Lagos Province, Christ Army Church Nigeria, the Province described the Prelate’s visit as a divinely orchestrated moment of spiritual renewal, expressing the collective joy of the clergy, laity, and faithful in receiving the Synod President and entourage.

The welcome address co-signed by the host Archbishop, Most Rev’d (Engr) I. U. Akpojotor (JP), reaffirmed the province’s loyalty and spiritual commitment, noting that the visit would unify and inspire renewed dedication to the work of God.

Highlighting key accomplishments, they pointed to the near completion of the provincial cathedral in Lagos after 53 years, calling it a testament to the perseverance and faith of the people. They also commended the progress in Edo/Delta Diocese, where all parsonages have been fully built, and noted vibrant spiritual activities across the dioceses, including regular retreats and the growing impact of youth and women ministries.

They detailed the structure of the Lagos province, now comprising five dioceses namely: Lagos Diocese, Lagos West Diocese, Edo/Delta Diocese, Niger Delta Diocese, Igboland Diocese, with Igboland Diocese recently split into three — Owerri, Asa, and Afikpo — as approved by Synod.

Amidst the celebration, they also addressed key challenges facing the province, particularly the burden of frequent in-person synod meetings on members traveling from distant regions.

They called for a shift toward hybrid or virtual gatherings to reduce cost, enhance participation, and ensure safety. They also further appealed for the Synod’s intervention in resolving ongoing issues in the Lagos West Diocese.

Concluding, they thanked His Eminence for the historic visit, expressing hope that it would bring renewed strength, peace, and direction to the entire province.

The Prelate’s visit marked a pivotal moment for the Lagos Province of CACN, inspiring members to examine their faith and recommit to a life of genuine devotion.

As the church looks to the future, the call is clear: move beyond lip service and embrace the true power of believing in Christ Jesus.

The Prelate was accompanied on the visit by the Synod General Secretary, Rev’d Canon Endurance Duke, ACACN; the Archbishop of Rivers Province 2, His Grace, Most Rev’d (Dr) Monday Needom; President of Council of Nights, Sir Joy Inimgba Koko; Barrister I. G. Igani; the Prelate’s Chaplain, Rev’d Canon Mac Inoma Diri; Prelate’s PA, Bro Idah Pepple and the Synod Media Communicator, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, JP, ACACN.

Also in attendance were His Lordship Rt. Rev’d Augustine Oghumah, Bishop of Lagos Diocese; Ven. E. O. Ahaotu, Administrator of Igboland Central Diocese, Owerri; Ven. Joseph Oghiagbarha Igere, JP, Administrator of Niger Delta Diocese; Ven. B. Otu, Administrator of Afikpo Diocese; Ven Dr. Ogboi Ignatius, JP, Vice Chairman, Edo/Delta Diocese; Elder Udo Willie Udoh, Secretary Lagos Diocese; amongst others.

The three 3 days visit featured meetings with ministers, leaders and members of the Province as well as reception, prayers, administration of holy Eucharist amongst others.