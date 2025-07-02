Politics

Obi Denies Joint Ticket With Atiku

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has denied agreeing a joint ticket with Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 election.

He added that he will be contesting in the 2027 election.

He disclosed this on Sunday night, when he appeared on an X Space to answer questions from his supporters.

The former Anambra State governor declared that he would be on the ballot in the 2027 presidential election.

 He said: “I have not joined in any form of discussion on joint tickets including with Atiku.” Obi called on Nigerians to join him in rescuing the country.

