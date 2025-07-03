INEC Makes Public List Of Political Parties Seeking Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed receiving letters of intent from 110 associations seeking registration as political parties.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Wednesday, noting that the requests are being processed in line with the relevant laws and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines.

“As of Monday, 23rd June 2025, the Commission has received letters of intent from 110 associations that wish to register as political parties.

We are diligently processing the requests in line with the procedure outlined in the law as well as our regulations and guidelines.

We have acknowledged all requests received.

“So far, we have acknowledged all applications received, except for six, which were submitted recently.

These will be acknowledged before the end of the week,” he said.

Professor Yakubu urged Nigerians, especially those interested in registering political parties, to consult the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022, available on Commission’s website.

The Commission has also released the full list of the 110 associations, detailing their proposed names, acronyms, addresses, as well as the names of their Chairmen and Secretaries.