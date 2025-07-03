Politics

INEC Makes Public List Of Political Parties Seeking Registration

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 2 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed receiving letters of intent from 110 associations seeking registration as political parties.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Wednesday, noting that the requests are being processed in line with the relevant laws and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines.

“As of Monday, 23rd June 2025, the Commission has received letters of intent from 110 associations that wish to register as political parties.

We are diligently processing the requests in line with the procedure outlined in the law as well as our regulations and guidelines.

We have acknowledged all requests received.

“So far, we have acknowledged all applications received, except for six, which were submitted recently.

These will be acknowledged before the end of the week,” he said.

Professor Yakubu urged Nigerians, especially those interested in registering political parties, to consult the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022, available on Commission’s website.

The Commission has also released the full list of the 110 associations, detailing their proposed names, acronyms, addresses, as well as the names of their Chairmen and Secretaries.

  1. Key of Freedom Party (KFP)
  2. Absolute Congress (ABC)
  3. All Grassroots Party (AGP)
  4. Congress Action Party (CAP)
  5. United Social Democrats (USDP)
  6. National Action Congress Party (NACP)
  7. Great Alliance Party (GAP)
  8. New Nigeria Congress (NNC)
  9. United Peoples Victory Party (UPVP)
  10. Allied Conservative Congress (ACC)
  11. Peoples Freedom Party (PFP)
  12. All Nigerians’ Party (AND)
  13. Abundant Social Party (ASP)
  14. Citizens Party of Nigeria (CPN)
  15. National Freedom Party (NFP)
  16. Patriots Party (PP)
  17. Movement of the People (MOP)
  18. Peoples National Congress (PNC)
  19. African Union Congress (AUC)
  20. Alliance of Patriots (AOP)
  21. Socialist Equality Party (SEP)
  22. About Nigeria Party (ABNP)
  23. African Reformation Party (ARP)
  24. Accelerated African Development Association (AADA)
  25. Obidient Peoples Party (OPP)
  26. Zonal Rescue Movement (ZRM)
  27. Zuma Reform (ZR)
  28. Party for Socialist Transformation (PST)
  29. Liberation People’s Party (LPP)
  30. Progressive Obedients Party (POP)
  31. Great Nigeria Party (GNP)
  32. National Youth Alliance (NYA)
  33. National Reform Party (NRP)
  34. Patriotic Congress Party (PCP)
  35. Community Alliance Party (CAP)
  36. Grassroot Alliance Party (GAP)
  37. Advance Nigeria Congress (ANC)
  38. All Nigerians Alliance (ANA)
  39. Team New Nigeria (TNN)
  40. All Labour’s Party (ALP)
  41. New Green Generation Coalition Party (NGOCP)
  42. New Green Congress (NGC)
  43. New Green Coalition Party (NGCP)
  44. About All (Nigerian)
  45. Nigerian Liberty Movement
  46. National Democratic Party
  47. Citizen United Congress
  48. All Gender Party
  49. Polling Unit Ambassadors of Nigeria
  50. Village Intelligence Party
  51. Great Transformation Party
  52. Alliance Social Party
  53. Nigeria Democratic Alliance
  54. New National Democratic Party
  55. Obedients Peoples Party (Not Provided)
  56. Nourish Democratic People’s Congress
  57. All Youth Reclaim Party
  58. LA RIBA Multipurpose Cooperative Society
  59. Alliance Youth Party of Nigeria
  60. The True Democrats
  61. Democratic Peoples Congress
  62. National Democratic Movement
  63. Economic Liberation Party
  64. Grassroot Ambassador’s Party
  65. All For All Congress
  66. People Democratic Alliance
  67. United National Youths Party of Nigeria
  68. Peoples Liberation Party
  69. Democratic Union for Progress
  70. Citizen Democratic Alliance
  71. African Action Group
  72. Patriots Alliance Network
  73. Democratic Leadership Party
  74. Pink Political Party
  75. Young Motivation & Awareness for Development Forum
  76. Access Party
  77. Youth Progressive Empowerment Initiative
  78. Grassroot Ambassadors’ Party
  79. Republican Party of Nigeria
  80. Sceptre Influence Party
  81. Young Democratic Congress
  82. Patriotic Nigerians Party
  83. Far-Right Party
  84. Democratic People’s Party
  85. United Citizens Congress
  86. Reset Nigeria
  87. New Nigeria Democratic Party
  88. Save Nigeria People Party
  89. Above All
  90. Alliance for Youth and Women Party
  91. Rebuild Nigeria Group
  92. Citizen Progressive Party
  93. Good Guardian Party
  94. Abiding Greatness Party
  95. Patriotic Peoples’ Party
  96. Development & Freedom Party
  97. Peace, Unity & Prosperity Culture
  98. The Populist Party
  99. New Nigeria Leadership Party
  100. All Allies Alliance
  101. National Action Network
  102. Coalition for Nigerian Democrats
  103. Republican Party of Nigeria (appears twice – possibly same group or variant)
  104. Abundance Africa Alliance
  105. Freewill Humanitarian Party
  106. Peoples Emancipation Party
  107. Peoples Liberation Congress Party
  108. Peoples Democratic Congress
  109. All Democratic Alliance 110. Advanced Democratic Alliance (ADA)

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 2 hours ago
0 2 minutes read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Rivers Political Conundrum: Osondi Owendi

44 seconds ago

Random Political Vibes: Wike & Fubara, A Seamless New Dawn

7 minutes ago

APC Fixes Date For NEC Meeting To Choose New National Chairman

1 hour ago

Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, Confirmed As PDP National Secretary

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button