INEC Fixes August 16 For Bye-Elections  In 12 States

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has fixed August 16 for the conduct of 16 constituency bye-elections in 12 states of the Federation.

Accordingly, the commission stated that it would deploy 30,451 officials for the exercise.

The commission also announced the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration CVR nationwide from August 18.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the second regular consultative meeting with political parties.

Yakubu noted the perennial complaints by opposition parties that incumbents often deny them access to state facilities, including public media, saying going forward, the commission would work with the Inter-Party Advisory Council IPAC and the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria ARCON to institute legal actions against offenders.

He said, “As campaign activities commence in Anambra State, I wish to draw attention to the perennial complaints by especially opposition parties about the denial of access to public facilities for electioneering activities.

These include the state media, public buildings for meetings and open spaces for rallies and processions.

“In some cases, prohibitive amounts are charged for outdoor advertising. These actions are a violation of the Electoral Act 2022, which prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any Political Party or candidate.

“Going forward, the commission will work with the Inter-Party Advisory Council IPAC and intensify our collaboration with the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria ARCON for possible legal action in the face of prima facie evidence of the violation of the law.

“On the bye-elections, let me first give you a brief update. In the last two years since the inauguration of the National and State Assemblies in June 2023, vacancies requiring bye-elections have occurred nationwide.

You may recall that in February last year, the commission conducted nine bye-elections to fill vacancies resulting from the death or resignation of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly. Since then, more vacancies have been declared across the country.

“The outstanding bye-elections involve two Senatorial Districts ̶ Anambra South and Edo Central; five Federal Constituencies ̶ Ovia South West/Ovia South East in Edo State, Babura/Garki in Jigawa State, Chikun/Kajuru in Kaduna State, Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North in Ogun State and Ibadan North in Oyo State; as well as nine State constituencies ̶ Ganye in Adamawa State, Onitsha North I in Anambra State, Dekina/Okura in Kogi State, Zaria Kewaye and Basawa in Kaduna State, Bagwai/Shanono in Kano State, Mariga in Niger State, Karim Lamido I in Taraba State and Kauran Namoda South in Zamfara State).

“Consequently, the commission has fixed Saturday, August 16, 2025, for bye-elections in 16 constituencies across 12 States of the country involving a total of 3,553,659 registered voters spread across 32 Local Government Areas, 356 Wards and 6,987 Polling Units. The commission will deploy 30,451 officials.

“However, in spite of the declaration of vacancies, bye-elections will not hold in two State constituencies for the time being.

These are Khana II State Constituency in Rivers State as a result of the current state of emergency and Talata Mafara South State Constituency in Zamfara State following a legal challenge to the declaration of the seat vacant by the State Assembly.

“Unlike the General Election or Off-cycle Governorship elections, there is a tight timeframe for the conduct of bye-elections. Party primaries will be held between July 17 and 21, 2025.

The online portal for submitting nomination forms will open at 9:00 am on July 22 and close at 6:00 pm on July 26, 2025.

The campaign in public will commence on August 2, 2025, and end at midnight on August 14, 2025, i.e., 24 hours before Election Day.

“In addition to the bye-elections, the commission will also conduct the two outstanding Court-ordered re-run elections in Enugu South I State Constituency of Enugu State and the Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency in Kano State.

These elections were severally disrupted by thuggery and violence. They will now be combined with the bye-elections upon assurances from the security agencies to adequately secure the process. The two elections will be held along with the bye-elections on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

“Turning to the Continuous Voter Registration CVR, the commission has approved the resumption of the exercise, which will be held at two levels.

In view of the forthcoming Governorship election, the CVR in Anambra State will commence in the 326 Wards across the State on July 8, 2025, and end on July 17, 2025, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm daily, including weekends.

“During the registration period, new voters, as well as those who wish to transfer their registration to Anambra State from other States of the Federation or from one location to another within the state, will have the opportunity to do so.

Similarly, registered voters whose Permanent Voters Cards PVCs are lost or damaged will have the opportunity to apply for a replacement. Uncollected PVCs from previous registrations will also be available for collection at the registration centres. Interested eligible Nigerian citizens are encouraged to appear in person to register.

The online pre-registration option is not available for the time being. Voter registration and the compilation of the voters’ register must be completed not later than 90 days before the date fixed for the election as provided by law.

“For the nationwide CVR, the commission has approved the resumption of the online and in-person registration of voters in all the States of the Federation.

The online pre-registration will start on August 18 2025 while the in-person registration will follow on August 25 2025. The exercise will be held simultaneously in all our 37 State and FCT offices as well as our 774 Local Government offices nationwide”, Yakubu added.

He said going by the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Federal Capital Territory FCT Area Council elections, party primaries end on Monday, June 30, 2025.

“You have the next three weeks to tidy up your documentation and upload the list of your candidates to the dedicated portal from July 21 to August 11 2025.

I wish to remind you that the portal will automatically shut down at 6.00 pm on August 11 2025. I urge you to adhere strictly to the procedure and timelines for candidate nomination, particularly considering the legal requirement for the commission to publish the personal particulars of candidates in the various constituencies for claims and objections by citizens within one week from the deadline for submission of nominations”, he stated.