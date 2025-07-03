IAUE: Professor Azunwena Makes Case For Home Economics Education As Compulsory Subject

Professor Reginah Nchelem Azunwena, a Professor of Home Economics Education (Human and Family Development Option) at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, has recommended that Home Economics education be made compulsory in Higher Education.

She made this recommendation during the 66th inaugural lecture of the University, titled “The Family First and the Nation,” at the auditorium on Thursday June 5, 2025.

Professor Azunwena emphasized that Home Economics equips students with essential practical life skills, including financial literacy, nutrition, cooking, household management, textiles, and parenting. These skills she noted are invaluable for independent living and personal well-being.

The first substantive Head of the Department of Home Economics, Hospitality, and Tourism who defined Home Economics as a field of research focusing on economic, social, and ecological aspects of human existence, stressed that acquiring these skills during higher education can better prepare students for the challenges of adult life.

She reiterated that making Home Economics Education compulsory in Higher Institutions would provide a well-rounded education, prepare students for their chosen careers and equipp them with knowledge and skills necessary for successful personal, family, and community life.

Professor Reginah Nchelem Azunwena emphasized that applying Home Economics principles at the macro level could make Nigeria self-sufficient in food production and processing, promoting economic development, reducing unemployment and poverty, eliminating corruption.

She highlighted the importance of vocational and entrepreneurial production in building economies and stressed that a well-sheltered and nourished Nigerian child would be a strong asset to the nation’s economy.

The first female Professor in Orochiri Community and Rebisi Kingdom explained the role of Home Economists in providing supportive care for families and society, acting as primary healers, nutrition doctors, caregivers, and food bank managers.

Home Economics, he stated meets the basic needs of man and it’s absence would make the state, families, organisations, not to function properly.

For Mrs Azunwena, where the family economy is not skillfully managed, the State suffers in terms of adequate manpower development suitable for her all-round production. Nigeria she insists can grow her economy for sustainable development by employing well trained experts in Home Economics to protect the family and nation from dying.

Home Economics according to her, midwives the basic needs of man as regards food, shelter and clothing.

The family she explained is the source of strength, protection and resilience for the nation and must be functional but when the family that is the citadel of the nation is corrupt, it will be rotten and collapse and dysfunctional, and when it is dysfunctional, kidnapping and all manner of crimes will continue to thrive.

In his speech, the Acting Vice Chancellor of IAUE, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, agreed with the inaugural Lecturer that Home Economics is the bedrock of the family and nation and that the family as a subset of the nation must be a functional system with basic amenities of life for the overall good of all.

He also collaborated the need to make Home Economics compulsory in Higher Institutions just like Community Service.

In a vote of thanks, the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Hyginus Bariziga Oku, appreciated the community leaders, staff, and students who attended the inaugural lecture. He also praised the Vice Chancellor Professor Okechuku Onuchuku for providing a platform for professors to share their experiences and research findings.