Varsity Don Stresses Need For Building Leadership Assessment Centre In IAUE

A professor of Educational Management and Leadership in Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Prof. Veronica Emem Okogbaa has recommended the building of a Leadership Assessment Centre (LAC) in the University.

Professor Okogbaa recommended this while delivering the 67th inaugural lecture of the institution on Thursday June 26th, 2025 at the university auditorium.

Speaking on the topic “Leadership in Education”, the 67th Inaugural Lecturer stated that if built, the Centre will provide opportunities for the assessment of an individual’s leadership capacity based on set criteria and customised procedures. She further stated that the Centre will develop and offer general and specialised leadership trainings and a support system for the development of leaders.

The Professor of Educational Management and Leadership called on organisers of seminars, workshops and conferences to desist from presenting certificates of participation to participants who actually do not partake but wander in and out of the venues without actually devoting time to be involved in the activities lined up for capacity building and

While calling for more funding for the system because educational leaders cannot function without adequate funds at their disposal, she enjoined Government and Proprietors at all levels not to simply support appointing teachers with long years of experience into school leadership positions.

Educational leaders according to her, should have a specific training for their roles based on which appointments should be made.

The one time Dean of students Affairs Unit urged the educational leadership to be passionate, intentional and mindful of their actions as they play their roles each day, stressing that their positive examples can inspire, persuade and influence subordinates to perform tasks more willingly to assure goal attainment.

Mrs Okogbaa also affirmed that professional development should be seen as a must for all levels of staff, the leader inclusive noting that when everyone’s capacity is built, confidence level will increase and resourcefulness will be the order of the day to enhance social attainment.

The University Don opined that effective school leadership must place emphasis on clarifying educational goals and in engaging in corporate collaboration and comprehensive management to achieve them. She called on stakeholders to join in the clarification of the statement of their goals and also agree on the strategies to achieve them for effectiveness

Professor Veronica Emem Okogbaa explained that school based strategized leadership is essential for effective goal attention and that all hands must be on deck to actualize this.

She highlighted the need to promote school improvement with the necessary steps outlined to harmonize the sometimes differing expectations of teachers, students, boards and parents. School goals and plans she hinted are for school effectiveness and to firmly direct all efforts towards meeting current and anticipated needs of all.

While calling on leaders to manage educational institutions optimally, she noted that the goals and paths to goals should serve as the basis for work in the whole school progress and development.

The educational leader, she also suggested should take the reins as it is expected, be intentional and mindful to lead the system to success.

Speaking the Acting Vice Chancellor of IAUE Professor Okechuku Onuchuku lauded the 67th inaugural Lecturer for professing what she has been doing over the years that led to her elevation to the rank of a Professor.

While commending her for doing the needful, he agreed that leaders must possess skills or specialised abilities required for their roles in addition to taking training seriously.

Professor Onuchuku in substantiating the need for educational leadership to have special skills, training and knowledge as recommended by the inaugural Lecturer, explained how the University Management recently looked at the number of candidates that subscribed to the institution before deciding on the cut off Mark for the University. He added that if the University Management did not have the data or requisite information, it would have been difficult to effectively arrive at the decision that they took regarding the matter. He praised Professor Veronica Emem Okogbaa for highlighting the importance of specialised skills and trainings for educational leaders. In a vote, Professor Reginah Nchelem Azuwena expressed gratitude to all attendees who graced the occasion and listened patiently till the end of the lecture. She expressed optimism that the recommendations proffered by the 67th Inaugural Lecturer would implemented.