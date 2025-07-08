CACN Prelate, Most Rev’d Abbey Charges New Bishop Of Andoni Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Unyeazo To Lead With Wisdom, Humility, Love

At the consecration and enthronement ceremony of Ven (Dr) Moses Moses Unyeazo as the new Bishop of Andoni Diocese on Sunday, July 6, 2025, the Prelate of Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN), Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, delivered a powerful charge to the newly appointed leader. Speaking at St. John’s Cathedral, Unyeada, Andoni Diocese, Andoni Local Government Area, Rivers State, the Prelate emphasized that Bishop Unyeazo’s leadership must be marked by wisdom, humility, and love.

Most Rev’d Abbey reminded the new bishop that his authority is derived from God and that his primary role is to shepherd the flock with dedication and compassion. He acknowledged the challenges that come with such a responsibility but encouraged Bishop Unyeazo to rely on prayer and divine strength to overcome them. The Prelate’s message underscored the importance of spiritual guidance rooted in faith and service.

The Prelate also called on the congregation and the wider community to support their new bishop wholeheartedly. He stressed that unity and cooperation within the church are vital for its growth and spiritual vitality. Members were urged to work together, embracing fresh ideas while remaining anchored in the church’s rich traditions.

Beyond the charge to Bishop Unyeazo, Most Rev’d Abbey reflected on the journey of faith that all members share, highlighting the power of wholehearted devotion to Christ. He praised the church choir’s stirring performance, which set a spirit-filled tone for the ceremony, and encouraged everyone to pursue excellence and integrity in their service.

The enthronement of Bishop Moses Moses Unyeazo marks a significant chapter for the Andoni Diocese. With the Prelate’s charge as a guiding beacon, the church looks forward to a future of growth, unity, and faithful leadership under the new bishop’s stewardship.

According to a citation on Rt. Rev’d Dr. Moses Moses Unyeazo read by Rev’d Canon Nteogwute S. Amon: “Dr Moses Moses Unyeazo was born on the 21st day of November, 1970 into the Christian family of Late Evangelist / Senior Catechist Moses Josiah Unyeazo of Agbadam community in Andoni Local Government of Rivers State. Born at a time when every family holder was on the scout for safe shelter for his family members due to the ravaging Nigeria/ Biafran war, this “child of destiny” would have been thrown into the river to avoid being spotted by the soldiers due to his incessant bitter cry but for God’s intervention who miraculously provided a covering to shield them from the sight of the military men because he is on this planet for a divine purpose.

Dr. Unyeazo was nurture and trained up in the fear of God under the tutelage of his parents who were ardent Christian’s of the CACN faith. Like other children he started his primary education at State School Demain 1975 and concluded at State School Egbormung n 1981 His secondary education was at Community Secondary School Ibotirem at the end of which he earned the West African School Certificate (WASC) in 1986. He got a bachelor’s degree in Educational Foundations & Community Development from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Nkpoiu Port-harcourt.

Dr. Moses Moses Unyeazo, at the age of seventeen, while on sick bed at St. Thomas CACN Inyong-orong, received the call of God on the 2nd of May, 1988 under the ministration of Late Senior Prophet Isaiah Abraham. This motivated him to enroll with the Redeemed Christian Church of God Bible College where he obtained a diploma in theology with distinction.

He equally took a 24 series correspondence course with Emmaus Bible Institute, USA and bagged two different certificates before heading to Christian College of Theology, USA (Portharcourt campus) where he secured a diploma and a bachelor’s degree in theology respectively. For his excellent academic performance, the institute, in addition to the above, “rewarded” him with an honorary doctorate degree.

Along the lines of his studying to show himself an approved workman for God’s service, Dr Moses Unyeazo also navigated the secular world by enlisting into the Nigeria Police Force on 1st September, 1991. He diligently served the force earning well deserved promotions through the ranks of corporal in 2002, sergeant in 2009 and inspector in 2016 In December 2020 he made to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP II) and finally reached the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP I) on 18th December, 2022. He is currently the Crimes Recorder, Nigeria Police Force Rivers State Command.

Like the biblical Samuel, Dr Unyeazo from the point of his call to God’s service, has taken numerous responsibilities in the church, including the following:

“Local church helper at St. John’s cathedral Unyeaca (1988-1989)

“Andoni District clerk, under Late Bishop J. O. Job (then district superintendent) 1989-1991

“Secretary, Andoni District Prophetic Movement. 1988-2013.

“Assistant secretary, Andoni District Church Council 1989-1993

Secretary, Unyeada district WCA1990-1993

“Assistant Secretary, Rivers/ Imo Diocesan Prophetic Movement 1989

His ministerial journey started with his licensing as a church agent in 1989 by Late Rt. Rev. C. D. Iboroma. He was licenced Junior Catechist in 1996 by Rt. Rev. Ugwuegbuand promoted to Senior Catechist in 2001 by Late Rt. Rev. J. O. Job.

He got a double to Reverend Priest in 2008 by Late Rt. Rev. A. A. Abel. His promotion to Canon was in 2011 by then Archbishop Most Rev. A. S. Vurasi and became an archdeacon in 2018 under the ministration of Rt. Rev (now Most Rev) T.G.T. Henry.

Dr Moses Moses Unyeazo has served at various stations as district superintendent and archdeaconry head including St. Thomas Nazareth, St. John’s catedral Unyeada, St. Peter’s Egbormung, St. Matthews Isiodum among others.

The choice of Dr. Unyeazo which was fore-ordained became a reality when the diocese of Andoni constituted the High Chief E. T. Mbira-led Electoral body which conducted a general election in which he emerged. He was subsequently presented to the CACN synod at her 25th session held at St. Michael’s Mgbudohia in Ikwerre diocese. He was also screened and confirmed by the Prelates court on 30th May, 2025.

Today Sunday, July 6, 2025, to the glory of the Almighty God, he is being consecrated the substantive bishop of CACN Andoni diocese”.

Ministers who attended the consecration and enthronement of Bishop Unyeazo are His Grace, Most Rev M. O. Needom – Archbishop, Rivers Province 2; His Grace, Most Rev T. G. T. Henry – Archbishop, Rivers Province 1; His Lordship, Rt. Rev. S. Okpot – Bishop, Akwa-lbom Central Diocese; His Lordship, Rt. Rev. M. F. Mkparo JP – Bishop, Bori Diocese; Ven. I. Z. Ogwuisen; Ven. S. M. Ugong; Ven. H. O. Esuku; Ven. (Dr.) N. N. Garrick; Ven Joseph Johngbo, PhD,; Rev. Canon Endurance I. Duke – Secretary, CACN Synod; Rev. Canon Mac Inoma Diri – Prelate’s Chaplain; Rev. Canon Jerry Needam – Synod Media Communicator; Rev Canon Amos Christopher; Rev. Canon Unyeawaji Emmanuel; Rev. Canon Nteogwute S. Amon; Rev. Canon Nte Cleopas; Rev. Canon Bassey T. Job; Rev. Canon Eneawaji D. Etipetip; Rev. Canon Emmanuel Ntegun; Rev. Priest Zalmon Z. Ogwuisen; Rev. Priest Amos Urangwung; Rev. Priest Ifukibot U. Oguichen; Rev. Priest Hanson A. Igah; Rev. Jonathan J. Ome; Rev. Nkakere B. Egweteng; Rev. Dennis Theophilus and Rev. Festus F. Zephaniah.

Also in attendance were Barrister I.G. Igani who administered the oath of allegiance, the president of the Knights Council, Sir Joy Koko. The chairman of the occasion, Pastor (Chief) Simeon Isaiah Oroatankpo, Amb. P., Chairman of the consecration/organizing committee, High Chief E. T. Mira (IV) ACACN, Sir (Arc) Ogute Jerry Ogbilikana (ACACN), Elder (Arc) Akpobari Eebee, JP, ACACN amongst others.