Akoh Kingdom Is A Bastion Of Ekpeye Culture, Values – Eze Igbu Orlukwor

His Royal Highness Eze Prince Ike Ehie, Eze Igbu Orlukwor II, Eze Ehie II, has described Igbu Akoh as a major preserver and promoter of Ekpeye cultural heritage. The royal father made this known on Monday during the opening ceremony of 2025 Igbu Akoh Wrestling Competition held at Ihuaje community in Ahoada East local government area of Rivers State.

Excited by the display of cultural splendour during the opening ceremony the natural ruler said he was not surprised Eze Cassidy O. W. Ikegbidi was named ‘Owuze Ekpeye ‘, meaning Cultural Saviour Of Ekpeye Ethnic Nation.

Eze Ehie further stated that the outward display of love, oneness amongst the Kings in Ekpeye Ethnic Nation in partaking in the 2025 cultural wrestling bouts was a sign that Ekpeye Ethnic Nation would achieve the greatness it missed over the years.

He enjoined participants not to see the contest as a do or die affair but always exhibit high sense of sportsmanship to socially and mutually bond.

In his speech, the Royal father of the day, Eze Ekpeye Logbo III, King Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo urged young Ekpeye men to uphold the noble art of wrestling, saying wrestling is not merely a sport but a unifying factor for the people of Ekpeye kingdom.

He further lauded the host monarch, HM Eze Cassidy. W. Ikegbidi for his unwavering devotion to the Ekpeye traditional institution and consistent efforts to uphold the custom that bind the people together. The event attracted a host of dignitaries from various spheres including traditional leadership, politicians and lots more.