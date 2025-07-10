Why I Dumped APC— Former SGF

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the need to align with like-minded individuals to “rescue the country” and offer Nigerians a new lease of life.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of Bangshika Ward in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawal formally communicated his decision to quit the ruling party.

“My Chairman Sir, I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress APC,” the letter stated.

“This resignation takes immediate effect. Please, remain blessed and extend my warm regards to other members of your party,” he added.

The former SGF, who has emerged as a fierce critic of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, did not disclose his next political move but hinted that he would soon announce his new affiliation.

“In due course, I will make public my current political affiliations where I plan to join other compatriots to work towards making Nigeria, a better living place for all citizens,” he said.

Lawal was recently among the coalition of political figures who adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a possible platform for the 2027 general elections.

However, he has yet to confirm whether the ADC will be his next political home. His departure from the APC underscores growing dissent within the party and adds momentum to conversations around the formation of alternative political coalitions ahead of the next electoral cycle.