I Asked Fubara”What’s The Context Of This Agreement You’re Reaching”, He Asked Me 1 Question –Yobana

In an interview with TVC, Yobana said Fubara, Wike and the lawmakers held 5 reconciliation meetings before the final one at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

He said before Fubara reached a peace agreement with Wike and the lawmakers he asked Fubara, “What is the context of this whole agreement you are reaching? What is the point?”

Yobana said, in response, Fubara asked him what his own interest in the matter was. He said he replied that his only concern was ensuring good governance in Rivers State.

Yobana said Fubara assured him that he was not pursuing any personal interest and his only focus was to deliver peace, development, and responsible leadership to the people of Rivers State.

In Yobana’s words: “They had about five meetings before the last one we saw on Thursday when they went to see President Tinubu. They have had five meetings, and each time I see the governor, I always ask him, ‘What is the context of this whole agreement you are reaching? What is the point?’ He now asked me a question: ‘What is your interest, Mr. Marvin?’ I said, ‘My interest is for the good governance of the state,’ and he said, ‘So be it.’”