Peter Obi Recalls State Funds He Handed Over To His Successor

Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of Labour Party, has stated that when he was leaving office as governor of Anambra State he handed huge sums of money belonging to the state in 3 banks to his successor, former Governor Willie Obiano.

In an interview with Channels Television, Peter Obi said he invited the managing directors of the three banks where the state had money saved to a large meeting hall. He said he invited Alex Otti, the managing director of Diamond Bank at the time, who confirmed that Anambra State had ₦12 billion and $50 million in Diamond bank

Peter Obi said he invited Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, the managing director of Access Bank, who also confirmed that Anambra had ₦12 billion and $50 million in his bank

Obi said the managing director of Fidelity Bank also confirmed that Anambra had ₦12 billion and $50 million in Fidelity bank. Peter Obi said he officially handed over these funds—₦36 billion and $150 million in total—to former Governor Obiano in the presence of very important guests

In Peter Obi’s words: “I called the 3 banks where we have money. I called Access Bank, Aig-Imoukhuede, is still there. I said Aig-Imoukhuede I have in your bank 12 billion naira and 50 million dollars in the name of Anambra State.

He said yes. I said incoming governor I hand it over to you. I called Alex Otti who is now governor, he was the MD of Diamond bank, I said I have in your bank 12 billion naira and 50 million dollars. He said yes. I said hand it over to him (Obiano). I called the MD of Fidelity bank, I said I have 12 billion naira and 50 million dollars with you. Here it is”