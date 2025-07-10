Metro

NiMet Warns Of July Flash Flood In Rivers, Lagos, Others

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a flood alert for July 2025, warning that Rivers State and 23 others are at risk of experiencing flash flooding due to intensified rainfall across the country.

In a statement released on Monday, the agency listed Sokoto, Lagos, Edo, Benue, Kaduna, Zamfara, Yobe, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba, Niger, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom as other states likely to be affected.

Port Harcourt,  Omoku, Ahoada, Onne, Okrika, Andoni and Bori towns in Rivers State are among ninety other towns at risk of a five-day flooding beginning Tuesday, July 16, and ending on July 20, 2024.

The Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Salakob who made this known said the identified locations and their environs would likely witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flood within the prediction period.

He, however, urged stakeholders to mitigate the flooding.

NiMet urged residents in the high-risk areas to take precautionary measures, including clearing drainage channels, relocating from flood-prone zones, preparing emergency kits, turning off electricity and gas during floods, and promoting community awareness. The agency emphasized that the alert is part of its efforts to mitigate the impact of seasonal rainfall and protect lives and property.

