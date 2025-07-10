JAMB Sets Admission Cut-Off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges

JAMB has announced 2025/2026 academic session admission cut-off marks for Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education in Nigeria.

NewsOnline Nigeria reports that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced new minimum admissible scores for tertiary institutions in Nigeria for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The decision, made by stakeholders comprising heads of tertiary institutions, establishes distinct benchmarks for various categories of institutions to streamline the admissions process.

According to a statement released by JAMB on Tuesday, universities across the country would require a minimum score of 150 for admission.

Polytechnics and colleges of education have set their minimum scores at 100, while colleges of nursing sciences have a slightly higher threshold of 140.

These cut-off marks reflect a consensus reached during a stakeholders’ meeting, aimed at balancing accessibility with academic standards.

The new scores mark a significant adjustment in Nigeria’s tertiary education admissions framework. The decision to lower the minimum score for polytechnics and colleges of education to 100 aims to broaden access to technical and teacher education, addressing the nation’s demand for skilled professionals in these sectors.

Meanwhile, the 150-point benchmark for universities maintains a higher academic standard for degree programmes, and the 140-point requirement for nursing sciences underscores the critical need for competence in healthcare training.

JAMB’s announcement has sparked varied reactions. Some education analysts praise the move, arguing it provides greater opportunities for students, particularly those from underserved regions, to access higher education.

However, critics express concerns that lower cut-off marks could compromise academic quality, particularly in competitive fields.

The new cut-off scores come as JAMB continues to reform Nigeria’s tertiary admissions system, emphasizing transparency and equity.

The board has also encouraged institutions to adhere strictly to these guidelines while considering additional criteria, such as post-UTME screenings, to select candidates.

As the 2025/2026 academic session approaches, prospective students are advised to check with their chosen institutions for specific admission requirements beyond the minimum scores. JAMB’s latest policy is expected to shape the admissions landscape, fostering broader access while prompting ongoing debates about quality and capacity in Nigeria’s higher education system.