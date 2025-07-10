The World Will Experience Shortage Of Nurses By 2030 – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, has said the world will experience a shortage of nurses by the year 2030.

The former Anambra State governor made the remark when he visited St. Philomena Midwifery and Nursing School, Benin City, Edo State.

Obi noted that the world is looking for the services of nurses in the hospital, stressing that life without support is not worth living. He therefore doled out the sum of 15 million naira to the nursing college.

” I am not in Benin for politics, I am in Benin to talk about the future of Nigeria. We the politicians spend too much time talking about politics while leaving the Nigerian people to suffer. That is not what I am here for; I am here to support what you are doing.

“I am here because of the future of this country, and we need to invest in you. I support across Nigeria over 50 school of nursing sciences. 52 weeks of the year, every week, I must visit a school or a hospital because healthcare is the most important thing today.

“The reason is not because of politics, because people think it is because of politics. I had been doing this before I joined politics. that I have been in every troubled part of the world before I enter into politics.

“Life without support or help to humanity is not worth living. To care about you is very important. You might not know what you are studying. By the year 2030, the world will be in a shortage of nurses to work in the hospital.

“The most important measures of development are health, education, and pulling people out of poverty. And I am concentrating on the three of them; that is why every week I go to health facilities and school.

“You cannot talk about health without talking about human capital and infrastructural needs. The most important human capital infrastructure in health is nursing, because they are the ones taking care of the patients, and that’s why I am doing that,” Obi added.

Appreciating Peter Gregory Obi, the administrator of St. Philomena Catholic Hospital, Rev. Fr. Jerome Idebe, thanked Obi for the donation of 15 million naira to the project.

Rev. Fr. Jerome Idebe said the money will go a long way in meeting their needs towards completing the project they have begun many years ago. He assured Obi that the money will be rightly invested towards the good of the nursing students.