Coalition of Supporters Of Democracy, Good Governance Thumbs Up NECO Coordinator In Rivers

The Coordinator of the National Examinations Council (NECO) in Rivers State, Dr. Princewill Nwaduwa has been applauded for the efficient way the examination body has been conducting its exams under his supervision.

NECO in Rivers State has caught public attention in recent times sequel to reports of hitch-free conduct of exams across approved centres and the satisfactory results recorded so far.

The recent accolades came from a notable non-governmental-organization (NGO), Coalition of Supporters of Democracy and Good Governance which has been following the activities of NECO in Rivers State vis-à-vis other states.

The leader of the group, Barr. Gashon Achor who led his members round most of NECO’s strategic centers in the state, observed smooth conduct of the exams, excellent, hitch-free and absence of cheating by the students, describing the development as encouraging and heartwarming,

The group leader, Barr. Achor attributed the success to the discipline and competency of the State NECO Coordinator, Dr. Nwaduwa and the commitment of his staff who have left no stone unturned in seeing that the national exam meet up public expectation.

Barr. Achor called on other heads of similar examination bodies in the state and across the country to borrow a leaf from Dr. Nwaduwa for the collective interest of the Nigerian people and the young students. “We therefore congratulate and celebrate Dr. Princewill Nwaduwa, our very own illustrious son and patriotic Nigerian for his efforts and enviable ingenuity. We also wish him well in his career as a renowned educationist” Barr. Achor prayed.