Senate Gives Conditions For Natasha’s Return After Court Judgement

The Senate has given conditions for the reinstatement of Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Speaking after a Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the six-month suspension handed down on her by the Senate, the spokesperson of the upper legislative chamber, Yemi Adaramodu, said the Red Chamber would not immediately reinstate the embattled senator.

Adaramodu noted that the court judgment did not override the Senate’s constitutional powers to discipline its members.

He explained that the Senate would only reconvene to deliberate on the matter after Akpoti-Uduaghan had complied with the court’s directives.

“The onus is no more on us now; it is already on her doorstep to go and apologise. Once she does that, then the Senate will sit and determine how to deal with her matter,” Adaramodu stated.

On his part, Senate counsel, Paul Dauda, SAN, described the ruling as a partial victory for the Senate, particularly on the issue of civil contempt arising from social media posts made during the case.

“The first application filed by the Senate, that no social media posts should have been made, was decided in our favour.

The court directed that the satirical apology be taken down and that a proper apology be published in two national dailies.

Additionally, damages of five million naira were awarded to be paid to the court,” he stated.

On the substantive ruling regarding the suspension, the counsel observed that the Senate’s authority to discipline its members was not in dispute.

He remarked that the court did not order Akpoti-Uduaghan’s reinstatement but merely suggested that the Senate could consider recalling her.

Justice Binta Nyako, had in her judgment on Friday, ordered the Senate to reinstate the Kogi Central senator, describing her suspension as excessive.

In March, Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended by the legislative house for six months following her face-off with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over sitting arrangement. Tensions intensified when Akpoti-Uduaghan, on national television, accused Akpabio of punishing her for rejecting his alleged sexual advances.