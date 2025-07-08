CACN Prelate, Most Rev’d Abbey Commends Triune College Students for Humility, Commitment

The Visitor of Triune College of Theology and Prelate of Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN), His Eminence, Most Revd Dappa Opubo Abbey, has praised the students of the college for their humility, respectfulness, and unwavering commitment.

Addressing students, faculty, and board members during his visit to the college on Saturday, July 5, 2025, Revd Abbey expressed his admiration for the students’ demeanor and dedication as key qualities that will help them succeed in their theological training and future ministry.

“I commend the class for your respectfulness, coordination, humility, and patience. Please, keep up this spirit,” Abbey urged, emphasizing that such attitudes are essential for the growth and unity of the church.

He noted that these virtues are foundational as the college advances from offering certificate courses to diplomas and eventually bachelor’s degrees, reflecting the institution’s commitment to high academic and spiritual standards.

Prelate Abbey also observed a lecture in progress, describing it as the fulfillment of a long-held dream to see theological education flourish in the CACN.

The Prelate who is also the President of Synod, praised the practical teaching methods employed by the college, particularly the hands-on demonstrations from the altar to the chancel, which he believes will greatly enhance the students’ ability to serve effectively in their churches and communities.

He further encouraged students to apply the principles they learn at the college to their ministries, stressing the importance of uniformity in service and proper church arrangements.

He reminded them that theological training is not just academic but a vital preparation for leadership and spiritual guidance within the church.

Concluding his address, the Prelate cited 2 Timothy 2:20-21, urging students to strive to be “vessels of gold and silver”—honorable and useful for God’s work.

He called on them to separate themselves from anything that diminishes their value and to remain committed to their studies and spiritual growth.

“Let us continue together, united in purpose, striving for excellence, and trusting God to lead us higher,” he said, inspiring the students to remain focused on their calling.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the collage Board, Venerable Joseph Johngbo, PhD, commended the Prelate for the visit and the vision in establishing the college, and assured of a conducive learning environment.